Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Court

Kangaroo Flat man guilty of possessing, accessing child abuse material

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 18 2024 - 6:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Mitchell pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Glenn Mitchell pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

"The victims in the images are real people ... they are real victims."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.