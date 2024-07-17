Kangaroo Flat man guilty of possessing, accessing child abuse material

"The victims in the images are real people ... they are real victims."
A Kangaroo Flat man will be sentenced next week after pleading guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to possessing and accessing child abuse material.
Glenn Mitchell, 50, was at home when police executed a search warrant in January this year and seized a Samsung mobile phone he owned.
The contents of the phone included dozens of images of underage children including at least two pictures of category one images, which covers children aged less than 13 years old, and 33 images of children under 18 years old.
Mitchell had accessed the child abuse material between September 2022 and December 2023.
The man's defence lawyer, Samantha Owen, said the man had used the phone to search for pornographic content with a particular interest in "gay teens".
Ms Owen said Mitchell would never have accessed the images if he knew they were children and instead thought all the people in the content were models.
She argued Mitchell "never intended to view images of children" but conceded it was "naive" to not scrutinise the images more closely.
Ms Owen said the man was deeply embarrassed by these offences and and described the remorse he felt as "crushing" and "debilitating".
The court heard Mitchell was receiving counselling for his issues around alcoholism and mental health.
The police prosecutor argued Mitchell was "clearly" looking to access child abuse material when he looked at pornographic material.
The prosecutor said the images represented real children and real victims.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said child abuse material was a "prevalent" market with the internet adding to the ability for people to access the content.
"It is a market the community expects to be stamped out," Magistrate Huynh said.
Mr Huynh said it was not uncommon for people of otherwise good character to commit offences similar to Mitchell's crimes.
Magistrate Huynh adjourned the matter until July 23 to allow Mitchell to be assessed for a community corrections order before sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.