Lively Stewart stepping up to fill forward void for new-look Bulldogs

THERE was no shortage of questions around Golden Square heading into the 2024 BFNL season.
While the Bulldogs were the reigning premiers, the club entered 2024 with a new coach at the helm in Brad Eaton and having lost half of its victorious grand final side of 2023.
Among the question marks surrounding the Bulldogs was how would the Bulldogs function inside 50 given who the list of departures included?
Featured in the Golden Square departure list was seven of the Bulldogs' top 10 goalkickers from last year - Joel Brett (92), Braydon Vaz (36), Ryan Hartley (25), Hamish Morcom (23), Liam Barrett (17), Zavier Murley (16) and Jack Hickman (14), while Tom Toma (25) committed to Essendon's VFL team this year.
With the bulk of last year's key firepower having gone, Jack Stewart has this season stepped up to elevate his game to a new level and become the Bulldogs' leading goalkicker
Pacy small forward Stewart kicked 30 goals in 16 senior games last year, but has already surpassed that this season with 31 through 11 games.
One of the Golden Square 2023 premiership players to remain at the club this year, Stewart's impressive form was recognised with selection in the BFNL inter-league team that played the VAFA earlier this month.
Stewart kicked one goal in the loss to the VAFA before following up last weekend with a bag of five in the Bulldogs' 71-point victory over Castlemaine.
His output last Saturday continued a hot run of form for Stewart, who across his past five games has kicked 22 goals, which includes three hauls of five or more.
"Jack was one of the best players in the inter-league game and having such a young side, he has really grown into a leadership role," Square coach Eaton said this week.
"His work-rate is great and he just gets the best out of himself... he doesn't leave anything out there.
"He works hard, trains hard and is a really professional player who has definitely taken his game to another level on the back of that hard work and he is helping to make others better around him as well.
"Our forward line has definitely been a work in progress and we're still going through that. We try to base our game on pressure and the last part of that is how do we try to get better inside 50s and find the right mix of players up there?"
As well as Stewart's continued good form inside 50 last weekend, a major positive for the Bulldogs in the win over Castlemaine was the impact of captain Jayden Burke.
In the Bulldogs' previous two games against Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk Burke - who has shifted from defence last year back into the forward line - was restricted to just seven disposals and three marks.
On Saturday, though, in a huge home and away game given the Bulldogs ran the risk of dropping out of the top five if beaten, Burke was a strong presence from the outset.
Burke was involved in the first two goals the Bulldogs kicked in the opening two minutes of the match to set the tone and finished with 16 disposals, 10 marks - including eight contested - and kicked two goals.
"Tall forwards in particular are often at the mercy of the people further up the field and we hadn't been great, but on Saturday we had really good spacing inside 50, linked up well through the middle of the ground and that created some one-on-ones and opportunities for Jayden to be able to lead up to the footy," Eaton said.
"I thought our ball-use was really good going forward, especially in the first half, and he was able to benefit from that because prior to Saturday he hadn't been looked after very well by us, so it was good to see him get some confidence back and play a good game."
Last Saturday's 71-point victory over Castlemaine provided the Bulldogs with some breathing space inside the top five.
Golden Square had gone into Saturday just one game ahead of the sixth-placed Magpies, but the Bulldogs are now two games - plus 24 per cent - clear of Castlemaine and now in the box seat to again be a finalist in what is a year where the club has had 11 players make their senior debut.
Noah Warfe (4 games), Ollie Eaton (1 game), Seb Pellegrino (5 games), Zac Wescott (11 games), Zac Tickell (5 games), Rory McCrann-Peters (3 games), Xavier Carter (10 games), Harrison Kelly (6 games), Liam Thomas (9 games), Kai Daniels (11 games), Jack McMahon (1 game) and Melvic Pambai (2 games) have all made their senior debuts for the Bulldogs this year.
Eaton spoke in January about the turnover Golden Square experienced during the off-season creating opportunities.
That has certainly been the case at Wade Street in 2024 and testament to the club that it has been able to inject so much youth throughout the season and remain a finals calibre side.
"I knew we had a good talent pool of not only young players, but also guys in our reserves who have been toiling away for the past couple of seasons as well," Eaton said.
"There was obviously going to be gaps to fill in the squad and I'm an advocate for giving young players an opportunity.
"Sometimes you aren't able to do it whether it be through injuries or strength of the list, but there's so much benefit in finding out if they can compete at the level.
"The other thing it does is create a bit of competition and goals for other young players who maybe aren't getting a senior game to say, if I work hard and perform then there's reward, and we've really seen that with so many young players getting an opportunity... that has really spurred guys on to work hard and play good footy.
"And we've still got a host of talented young players and guys in the reserves who haven't played seniors yet who aren't far off as well.
"On the training track we're seeing a lot of our top-end thirds boys start to join in with our seniors and reserves groups and that brings the club a bit closer and helps to create that connection between the thirds and the senior and reserves players."
While there has been a host of fresh talent injected into the Golden Square senior team this year, a familiar face made a welcome return last Saturday.
Midfielder Terry Reeves cruelly missed out on the chance to be part of Golden Square's 2023 premiership side when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in June last year.
Thirteen months after his injury Reeves returned for his first senior game against the Magpies and equipped himself well first-up, collecting 16 possessions, four clearances and laying four tackles.
"Terry has been full contact training for probably the past eight weeks. He played in the reserves against Strathfieldsaye (in round 11) in what was a real slog of a game in the wet and he got through that well," Eaton said.
"He adds another dimension to us in terms of his experience in the midfield because we have a lot of young guys in there learning their craft like Macey (Eaton), Tommy Strauch and Dylan Hird.
"Bomber (Reeves) is a true mid, so that gives us a bit more flexibility as well and it's great to have him back. He has played a lot of footy, so it was good to be able to bring the average age up a bit last Saturday."
Golden Square continues its season this Saturday against Kangaroo Flat, with Eaton indicating after last week's win over Castlemaine co-captain Tom Toma, who has played 10 VFL games with Essendon this year, will line up for the Bulldogs for the first time this season.
This Saturday's round 13 BFNL games - Gisborne v South Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square, Castlemaine v Eaglehawk, Sandhurst v Maryborough. Strathfieldsaye bye.
