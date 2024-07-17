Man with 'pretty bad driving history' fined and told to 'stay off the road'

A man has been warned to avoid committing any further crimes in the next 12 months after pleading guilty to multiple driving offences.
Nicholas Dyer was told in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court he risked a more serious outcome than a fine and a correction order after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended licence twice and driving an unregistered car.
He also was in breach of a community corrections order put in place in 2023.
The court heard the man was first apprehended by police on Crook Street in Strathdale on New Years' Day 2024.
Police questioned whether the man should be driving considering his licence had been suspended for six months in November 2023 due to drug driving.
It was also discovered the two front tyres had no tread left, the car was unregistered and the licence plates on the car were "old plates" from Dyer's shed and he didn't know who they belonged to.
The car was impounded and cost around $1500 to free from lock up.
Later, on March 16, 2024, Dyer was again spotted by police driving a second car on Anderson Road in the Newham area.
When questioned by police regarding his driving with a suspended licence, he told officers "I needed to get the car to my brother's in Riddell's Creek".
Again, the vehicle was impounded and cost another $1500 to free.
Defence lawyer Riki Coates said the man "ultimately shouldn't have been driving" but was keen to engage with services.
Ms Coates said the man was the full-time carer of his mother and had been going through personal issues since his father passed away last year.
She said Dyer would spend the week in Romsey with his mother and spent weekends in Bendigo with his children.
Ms Coates said he had not been behind the wheel of a car since the March incident.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the man had a "pretty bad driving history" and sentenced Dyer to pay a fine of $1250 and complete a 12-month community corrections order.
Mr Huynh warned Dyer to engage with correction services and stay off of the road given any re-offending or breaches to the order would result in a sentence that would "not be favourable" to Dyer or his family.
