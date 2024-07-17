Defence claims Bendigo hospital records contradict assault trial testimony

A woman has told a court that she did not recall making statements that appear to contradict her account of an alleged assault by her former partner, Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason, in 2023.
On the second day of the hearing at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Tuesday, defence counsel Tom Percy KC asked if the woman recalled a series of statements she made to staff in Bendigo hospital in early November last year.
The woman had flown to Victoria to be with her parents following an alleged October 31 assault by the judge.
A doctor at Bendigo hospital recorded the woman as claiming to have been physically attacked by Justice Geason on three separate occasions.
Mr Percy suggested that the hospital notes appeared to contradict her police and court statements, where she confirmed just one assault on the evening of October 31 last year.
When asked about the contradictions from Bendigo hospital, where she claimed that Justice Geason had hit her during an earlier trip to Sydney as well as during an argument over birthday gifts received from a male friend, the woman said she did not recall making the statements.
"You were manufacturing an allegation against him on that occasion, weren't you?" Mr Percy asked.
"I didn't have mental capacity to manufacture anything, I couldn't swallow a tablet, I was a mess," she answered.
"I was concussed, I was traumatised."
Earlier on Tuesday, the woman testified that she suffered extensive bruising from the assault by Justice Geason on October 31.
According to the same Bendigo hospital record, the woman said the reason for the argument that led to the October 31 assault was that she had refused Justice Geason's request that she sign loan paper documents.
But in her court testimony on Monday and Tuesday, the woman made clear that the October 31 incident had began when Justice Geason became jealous about text messages she was receiving from another man.
The Bendigo doctor's record also recorded that the woman suspected Justice Geason had deliberately broken the legs of his own dog in a fit of anger.
Mr Percy asked whether she accepted that Justice Geason "loved" his dog.
"'Yes".
Mr Percy: "Weren't you saying everything you could to vilify Mr Geason at every level, including making up the story about the dog?"
"No."
"You knew he loved that dog beyond words?"
"Yes, but I had seen him being rough and angry with the dog when he was in a bad mood."
Mr Percy also sought to challenge the woman's earlier testimony that Justice Geason had installed a CCTV camera in his home to monitor her movements in a bid for control.
"Didn't he use it to surveil the dog - wasn't that the purpose of the camera, wasn't it?"
She answered that she did not know, but the camera had been installed before she moved into Justice Geason's house.
