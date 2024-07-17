Have your say: should Bendigo phase out petting zoos at public events?

A popular petting zoo operator has defended the nature of his business, saying the public's response to his animal activities at council-led events has always been positive.
Darryl Sheridan, owner and operator of Farmer Darryl's Mobile Animal Farm, has been bringing his animals to City of Greater Bendigo events for more than two decades.
But his business could be at risk if a council-led motion by Cr Julie Sloan passes.
In May, councillors voted in favour of Cr Sloan's request for the city to "seek to understand what options are available to phase-out the use of animal petting zoos, pony rides, farm animals and wildlife shows, due to the impact on animal health and welfare".
A five-question survey on the council's website asked whether the city should continue events with animal activities in the future.
The city holds animal activities at three events, the Easter festival, the FunLoong children's event at Hargreaves Mall and the Play in the Garden Children's Week event at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens.
The events feature petting zoos, reptile displays and pony rides.
Council would use the feedback received to "inform a decision on whether to transition away from the use of animals at city events by 2028".
Mr Sheridan's petting zoo has been a prominent feature of the Easter festival.
He said he was self-funded, paid a site fee it and didn't cost the council any money.
"If people didn't want to come in, they wouldn't pay their money to come in and experience the animals and get educated about farming and just have a nice time with us," he said.
He said he wanted to make sure more people knew about the survey, to ensure the process was fair.
"Not 100 percent of people like anything; some people like animals, some people don't," he said.
"But if you don't like us, don't come in, don't spend your $5, don't support us.
"If we weren't supported, it would close down.
"People have got a right to have their opinion and to say what they think, but at the end of the day, the majority of people should rule."
This year's petting zoo at the Bendigo Easter Festival was the "busiest we've ever had", Mr Sheridan said.
"The main thing I'd say is if you like the animals at events, vote, and if you don't like the animals events, vote, and then the council will make an informed decision and they'll do what the people want," he said.
Mr Sheridan also brought his mobile farm to events such as the Bendigo Show and the Central Deborah Gold Mine's Elf Academy.
In May, Cr Julie Sloan said she wanted council to research petting zoos and animal activities to see if there were concerns with animal welfare.
"Many community events do not use animals as entertainment, a move to be encouraged and supported," she said.
"Events that do not use animals as an entertainment option can create a joyous sense of celebration, inclusion and equity for our community as well as promoting better outcomes for animals, wildlife and environment."
A research paper, which La Trobe University academic Dr Tiffani Howell contributed to, found mobile zoos raised "several serious concerns because the animals involved are subject to frequent transportation and associated manipulation".
Researchers found mobile zoos were likely to induce cumulative microstress episodes that "inhibit rest and recovery periods, and promote chronic stress and compromised welfare".
They recommended mobile zoos be subject to government mandatory registration and "frequent inspection by veterinary" personnel.
Mr Sheridan said he was regulated by RSPCA guidelines which outlined the need for sufficient food, water, shade, fencing and safe transportation, as well as Agriculture Victoria's Code of Practice for the Public Display of Exhibition of Animals.
Mr Sheridan said petting zoos were great for people's mental health and the animals enjoyed them too.
"They actually like being fed, brushed and fussed over," he said.
To complete the survey visit letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/fireworks-and-animal-activities-city-led-events/animal-activities-city-led-events
