Judge tracked woman using phone, watched her remotely on CCTV: court

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 17 2024 - 12:16pm
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Tasmania. File picture
A woman has testified how her Supreme Court judge former fiancé tracked her movements using an iPhone app, monitored her remotely on their home CCTV, verbally abused her as a 's..t', and physically assaulted her.

