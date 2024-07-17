Judge tracked woman using phone, watched her remotely on CCTV: court

A woman has testified how her Supreme Court judge former fiancé tracked her movements using an iPhone app, monitored her remotely on their home CCTV, verbally abused her as a 's..t', and physically assaulted her.
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason has pleaded not guilty to one charge of emotional abuse or intimidation and one count of common assault.
He was charged in late 2023 after his former partner, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a police complaint.
His trial began in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday, July 15, 2024 with Justice Geason's former partner describing how their six-month whirlwind romance turned violent and abusive.
The court heard that the relationship culminated on the evening of October 31 last year, when Justice Geason drunkenly assaulted her by grabbing her arm and pushing her in the chest, causing her to fall back and hit her head against a table.
The woman told the court that the first sign of trouble was during a trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia, in July 2023.
The woman testified that during a five-day trip to the city, Justice Geason became drunk and started loudly abusing her during restaurant dinner.
"It was like a character change; he becomes very hateful and spiteful towards me; he called me a s..t time and time again," she told the court.
She later had to help walk the judge up the stairs to their hotel room.
After their initial meeting in late March, Justice Geason's new partner - who was from interstate - began making regular trips to Hobart to visit him and later moved into his home with him.
She said from the start he had promised to marry her, but later started to verbally abuse and belittle her when he became drunk on white wine.
She said it happened 20 to 30 times during their six-month relationship.
In his opening address on Monday, prosecutor Neill Hutton sought to portray Justice Geason as a jealous and controlling man.
He said Justice Geason demanded that the woman change her phone provider to share bills.
The prosecutor said Geason similarly asked her to use his own Uber account, other digital services, and credit cards.
Justice Geason did this to gain control over his partner, Mr Hutton said.
He said the shared phone account allowed Justice Geason to track her calls and messages.
The court heard that he recorded the numbers she had contact with and used internet software to ascertain the identities of her callers.
Geason also tracked her movements when she used his Uber taxi app account and monitored her movements remotely on the home CCTV camera, Mr Hutton said.
On one occasion, after using the taxi app, she received a call from him asking where she had been, the court heard.
Defence counsel Tom Percy KC said any suggestion that Justice Geason had forced her to share a single phone bill and Uber accounts and other services in order to control her was untrue.
He said the pair were smitten with each other from the start, and each shared many common interests, including their work in legal fields.
Mr Percy said the relationship was strained by the woman's isolation from her family, including her two children, who had remained in Canberra while she lived in Hobart with Justice Geason.
Mr Percy also described her as a "recovering alcoholic".
"She was a chronic problem drinker," Mr Percy told the court.
He said they moved in together as the year went on and soon combined their finances and other digital affairs.
"They aligned their devices, phones, headphones, watches, health insurance," he told the court.
"There was nothing coerced or sinister in any of those decisions.
"Any suggestion it was done to invade her privacy or to exert control over her was simply misconceived,"
He said the tracking function was part of the iPhone app and could have been disabled at a time.
In her testimony, the woman said she had turned off the iPhone tracking apps several times because she did not want Justice Geason to know where she was.
She said when she did this, he phoned or messaged her, trying to find out her location and why she had turned the app off.
The case continues on Tuesday.
