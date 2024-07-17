'I just think we're building in the right direction': Reappointed Morcom

HUNTLY coach Hamish Morcom couldn't be happier with the trajectory of his Hawks in the Heathcote District league.
After initially signing on for one year as coach of Huntly, Morcom will continue in the role for a second season in 2025 after being reappointed.
In what is proving to be one of the HDFNL's most enthralling seasons that has been full of twists and turns and weekly upset results, Morcom's Hawks have been a massive improver.
After signing off from his tenure at Golden Square with a third Bulldogs premiership in the BFNL last year, Morcom took over a Huntly side that was not only coming off the wooden spoon, but had also won just three of 32 games across the previous two seasons.
But with four games still to play this season, the Hawks - who sit seventh - have taken significant strides forward with four wins on the board, including being one of only two sides to have knocked off flag contender North Bendigo.
"I just think we're building in the right direction," Morcom said this week.
"Overall, our under-18s are playing some great footy and the reserves similarly and we've just got to keep progressing on the senior front.
"I'm happy with how it's all going and the club is happy with how I've been going, so we're happy to continue for another year and see where we can take it."
The Hawks notched their fourth win of the season last weekend when they won a hard-fought clash against Colbinabbin by eight points in what was another example of the developing side handing a crunch situation well.
Of the four games the Hawks have won, three have been by single-figure margins - Saturday's eight-point victory over Colbinabbin, plus a five-point win over North Bendigo and one-point triumph against Elmore in back-to-back games across rounds six and seven.
As well as their four wins, the Hawks' development was also on show against ladder-leader White Hills in round 12 when they were good enough to lead the Demons by 12 points at three quarter-time, but were over-run in the last term and went down by 23 points.
The Hawks have a challenging last month of the season ahead with three of their last four games against top-five sides - North Bendigo (2nd), Leitchville-Gunbower (3rd) and Heathcote (4th).
There's also a home game against Elmore in round 16 that the Hawks would be favoured to win.
"As far as next year goes, we'll look to add a bit more top-end talent and continue to bring more of our under-18s through," Morcom said.
"There's nothing quite like bringing kids through and my experience coming from Golden Square is that's something they did really well.
"The community here is such a developing and building community and hopefully, we can bring a lot of junior talent along for the ride."
While the win-loss ration is a clear indication of the steps forward taken by the Hawks this year, from a scoring perspective, their average for of 59 points per game is an increase from last season's 50 points.
And defensively the Hawks have significantly trimmed their average score against of 124 last year to 87 this season.
They've also won 15 of 48 quarters compared to winning just 10 of 64 quarters for all of last season.
Morcom is one of three players from Golden Square's premiership team of last year who is embarking on his first senior coaching role this season along with Jack Geary (Cohuna Kangas) and Jake Thrum (Irymple).
Geary's Kangas are sitting in seventh position in the Central Murray league with a 5-6 record, while Thrum's Irymple is third on the Sunraysia league ladder with a 8-4 record.
Round 15 in the HDFNL this Saturday - North Bendigo v Huntly, Colbinabbin v Mount Pleasant, Elmore v White Hills, Leitchville-Gunbower v Heathcote. LBU bye.
