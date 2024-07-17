Pioneers Marvel at surroundings as Pearce shuts down another gun forward

Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country defender Sasha Pearce is shutting down the nation's most promising key forwards at the Under-18 National Championships.
Her stats line doesn't read anything spectacular, only nine disposals across Vic Country's two games, but her influence isn't being measured in how many times Pearce touches the footy, but her direct opponent.
On Sunday, against Vic Metro at Marvel Stadium, Pearce kept the highly rated Emma McDonald to a solitary behind.
Making her performance even more impressive was it came on the quickest ground in the country, a dream for forwards.
Pioneers coach and Vic Country assistant Whitney Kennedy was full of praise for Pearce.
"I thought Sasha (Pearce) was outstanding again," Kennedy said.
"She's played on two key forwards, and the one on the weekend (Emma McDonald) she kept to one point is expected to go pretty high in the draft.
"The week prior, she played on Dekota Baron of Queensland for large periods and kept her scoreless.
"She's lining up on big-name key forwards, and a lot of the work doesn't get recorded on the stat sheet, but her aerial presence to the team is so important.
"Sasha has got such a good read on when she can intercept and when she needs to bring the ball to ground so her teammates can go to work.
"I think that performance solidified her move from playing 100 per cent ruck minutes in 2023, to key back this year, has been the right decision and highlights her versatility."
The 15.6 (96) to 9.9 (63) defeat to Vic Metro practically ended Vic Country's chances of winning this year's National Championships.
But the result was secondary on Sunday, with the experience of playing at Marvel Stadium as important as any victory.
"Scoreboard results aside, it was a cool day for the girls to experience playing on Marvel Stadium," Kennedy said.
"The environment with the roof closed is amazing, and obviously, the big screens had the replays, so the girls were looking up at themselves, which was great.
"Their eyes were pretty wide open all day, and it will be one everyone from players to staff will remember for a long time.
"They're all looking to get to the next level, and that's as close as you'll get - playing on Marvel and against a very strong Metro side.
"For the coaching staff to work at ground level or be up in the coaching box using those facilities was certainly not something anyone took for granted.
"It's a day that as you walk away from it, you feel extra motivated and have a spring in your step to be hungrier to achieve more."
Alongside Pearce, Pioneers teammates Lucia Painter, Jemmika Douglas, and Lexi Gregor were in the 23, while Sienna Hobbs was the first emergency.
Kennedy said the trio played their roles.
"Jemmika (Douglas) was good off half-back and grinded all afternoon.
"She had her work cut out for her and was one who experienced the speed of the game first-hand as a medium to smaller defender.
"Lou (Painter) played predominately as an inside midfielder, and it was one of the more physical games she's played in.
"She's usually the one laying the big tackles, but she copped a few herself.
"The level of pressure Lou was put under she responded to pretty well.
"Lexi Gregor spent time up forward, and her work rate was pretty good
"Her role was reflective of the game as she didn't have as many opportunities as the Metro forwards.
"We struggled to win centre clearances, so she needed to work further up the ground to get involved.
"She had a set shot from about 50 metres out on the siren at half-time, and she is a booming kick.
"Lexi can nearly kick it 50, and it just dropped short, which was a bit of fun and exciting to see."
The Pioneers return this Sunday against the Gippsland Power.
Vic Country's next game isn't until August 11, against Western Australia at Moorabbin.
