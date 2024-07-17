Daniels again in starting line-up as Boomers close in on Olympic Games

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels was again among the starting line-up for Australia's win over Serbia as the Boomers continued their preparations for the upcoming men's Olympic basketball tournament.
The Boomers defeated Serbia 84-73 in Abu Dhabi with Daniels part of the starting five alongside Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Patty Mills and Josh Giddey.
Daniels played 25 minutes and finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in the victory.
Daniels is one of two players who have come through the Bendigo Braves program who is part of the Boomers' 2024 Olympic squad, with Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova also playing.
Dellavedova - who is preparing for his fourth Olympic Games - played four minutes against Serbia, registering three points and two rebounds.
The Serbian team included three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 14 points, 14 points and three rebounds.
Australia's win over Serbia followed a 98-92 defeat to the star-studded USA team earlier in the week, a game in which Daniels also started and was a solid performer with 14 points, three rebounds one assist and three steals.
The Boomers will continue their preparations for Paris on Friday against Puerto Rico.
The Boomers are in Group A of the men's basketball tournament at the Olympics alongside Greece, Canada and Spain.
Australia's first game will be against Spain on July 27.
Meanwhile, the NBL1 south finals series tips off this weekend.
Neither the Bendigo Braves men (16th, 7-15) or women (9th, 12-10) teams have qualified, but the season isn't over yet for the women, who have earned a berth in next month's NBL1 National Finals courtesy of winning last year's national title.
This weekend's NBL 1 finals:
Elimination finals: Women - Sandringham v Waverley, Ballarat v Eltham. Men - Dandenong v Knox, Eltham v Geelong United.
Qualifying finals: Women - Knox v Mount Gambier, Keilor v Dandenong. Men - Mount Gambier v Sandringham, Frankston v Ballarat.
