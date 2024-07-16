Have you seen Lacey? Police searching for missing Quarry Hill teenager

Police are searching for a missing teenager Lacey, last seen at a house on Carpenter Street, Quarry Hill.
Family and police are concerned for the 18-year-old's welfare due to her age and her intellectual disability.
Lacey was described as being Caucasian, slim build, blue eyes with brown mid-length hair and fading purple dye.
Police said Lacey uses public transport and is known to frequent the Bendigo, Frankston and Melbourne CBD areas.
An image of Lacey has been released in the hope that someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on (03) 9767 7444.
