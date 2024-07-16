Alleged car thief 'pretty much caught in act' after residents restrain him

A teenager who allegedly broke into a house and tried to steal a car was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after residents of the house restrained him, Bendigo Children's Court has heard.
The teen,16, was last month given another chance to avoid being locked up after allegedly stealing a prime mover while already on four counts of bail.
This time bail was refused.
Sitting in the dock flanked by G4S security guards in blue rubber gloves, the boy yawned and stretched from time to time on Tuesday, July 16 and a few times interjected.
According to police, he had been involved in an aggravated burglary and car theft in the early hours of July 16 that culminated in his wrestling on the ground with the vehicle's owner.
Other charges he is facing over the incident include reckless conduct endangering serious injury and unlawful assault.
The court heard that before the alleged break-in the teen had sent the Snapchat message: "Me and the boys going out to get a car each. Already got a house planned."
To the reply, "Mad", he allegedly wrote back, "Oath. 3 boys, 3 cars".
Senior Constable Ben Whitty gave evidence that at 3.45am the teenager and two unknown co-accused entered the back of a property in Barrell Street, Eaglehawk, where three people were sleeping.
The 16-year-old then entered the house through the rear and rifled through the residents' possessions, looking for the keys to two cars parked in a carport, the senior constable said.
According to police, the boy found the keys, together with a wallet, in a small basket and gave one set - to a 2018 Hyundai Sonata - to his companions while himself unlocking a 2006 Toyota, pocketing the wallet and dropping the key basket on the floor of the vehicle.
As he and the co-accused started reversing the two cars, the owner of the Toyota, who had woken up, emerged from the house and yelled at the teenager to get out of his car.
The two co-accused then ran off and the teen reversed the Toyota back and forth into the Hyundai, trying to move it out of the way, Senior Constable Whitty said.
The court heard the Toyota's owner then jumped on the bonnet of his car, believing the teenager would stop, but the boy again drove back and forward with him hanging on.
Blocked from exiting on the driver's side due to a lack of space, the teen had climbed out of the passenger window, leaving his mobile phone behind in the car, police said.
The Toyota owner then grabbed him and wrestled with him on the nature strip while another resident grabbed his legs, the two of them restraining the teen until police arrived, they said.
Police had found the Toyota owner's wallet in the boy's pocket, the court heard.
Asked to assess the quality of the evidence against the boy, Senior Constable Whitty described it as "flawless".
"The accused was pretty much caught in the act," he said. "The evidence was overwhelming."
The prosecution and defence agreed the boys' vulnerabilities, including his age, intellectual disability and Aboriginality, saw him meet the "special circumstances" required to qualify for bail.
The issue in question was whether he posed an unacceptable risk to the community if released.
Police strongly opposed bail for the accused, who the court heard had around 17 outstanding matters, and had allegedly at one time stabbed someone with a pair of scissors he found in their home.
He had complied with bail conditions and engaged with services only sporadically, police claimed, and was contributing to a wave of youth crime by glorifying his "sneak-in burglaries".
It was not far-fetched to envisage his unlicensed, extreme driving resulting in someone's death, according to the police.
"My submission is that the price society should pay for his rehabilitation shouldn't be the death of an innocent member," the prosecutor said.
However, defence lawyer Jasper MacCuspie argued his client was part of a class suffering entrenched disadvantage and was so highly vulnerable that despite his serious offending he should not be locked up.
Citing legal judgements, the lawyer argued that taking the teenager to youth detention in Melbourne would mean taking him off his lands and away from his family and the culturally appropriate support offered by BDAC.
Magistrate Megan Aumair described it as "sad" to have the boy back before her on such serious charges after a period of around six weeks in which he had managed to avoid police attention.
She took "very much into account" that he was an Aboriginal man with particular vulnerabilities and that removing him from his land would be "devastating", Ms Aumair said.
But that needed to be balanced against the risk he posed to the community, and the safety of the community was of paramount importance, she said.
"This is behaviour that won't be tolerated," the magistrate told the teen, refusing his bail application.
Raising his arms in the air and waving to someone in the court, the boy exclaimed, "Thank you, Ma'am!" before leaving the room.
Mr MacCuspie had previously told the court his client had friends at Parkville youth justice centre and would be happy to be sent there.
