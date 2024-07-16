Why missile crews want Bendigo Bushmasters

The army wants to keep its missile crew teams safe, so they have turned to a Bendigo factory.
Jonathon Magrath has this story on 15 new Bushmasters that will help Australia overhaul the way it defends itself.
Meanwhile, there are growing fears of a road maintenance time bomb after resurfacing work dropped 81 per cent.
State reporter Ben Sylvester filed this report after the Transport Department ditched its repair targets for the year.
And sports reporter Nathan Spicer has delved into key stats from the Bendigo Football Netball League to give you unparalleled insights.
Enjoy your day,
The Addy team
