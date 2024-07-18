Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Historic home and studios in the city

By Feature Property
July 19 2024 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic home and studios in the city
Historic home and studios in the city
  • 54 Short Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1,450,000 - $1,550,000
  • Agency: Priority1 Property
  • Agent: Chris Garlick 0429 333 927
  • Inspect: By appointment

This former Cobb & Co residence is one of the closest residential properties you'll find positioned to Bendigo's Alexandra Fountain, making its location an absolute standout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.