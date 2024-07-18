Historic home and studios in the city

This former Cobb & Co residence is one of the closest residential properties you'll find positioned to Bendigo's Alexandra Fountain, making its location an absolute standout.
With views of Sacred Heart Cathedral from the front porch, the five bedroom weatherboard home at the front of the property, as well as the detached studio apartment at the rear, is currently operated as a thriving short-term accommodation business.
The main house is a fusion of period charm and modern comforts, with a practical and flexible floorplan that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living rooms and a fully-equipped modern kitchen plus entertaining patio.
The detached studio apartment has one bedroom and bathroom, together with a living with kitchen set up and courtyard.
There's also a lower-level apartment, which has scope for extra rental income once finished, with its own private access giving you the opportunity to live-in and manage the other two properties.
Highlights include a double lock up-garage (off-street parking), high ornate ceilings and fireplaces throughout, and split system units and ceiling fans.
Sitting on 624 square metres (approx.), the financial opportunities here are aplenty; either purchase the property as a family home, continue the current short stay accommodation business, or live in the main house and rent out the studio and lower-level apartment to bring in additional rental income (or visa versa) - the choice is yours.
Contact the agency for more information and to arrange your own private inspection.
