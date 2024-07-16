At 102, Carmel Jones still loves to get her hair done ... and chocolate

Flora Hill centenarian Carmel Jones is still going strong, according to family members who celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 16.
Around 70 family, friends, nurses and Ms Jones's hair stylist gathered at her Flora Hill aged care home to celebrate in style, where they were treated to a performance from local dance group The Bendigo Jailhouse Rockers at 1pm.
Her younger sister Kath Fitzpatrick and son Alan Reid said she is still communicating, walking and retains a "wicked" sense of humour.
"With this very wicked sense of humour and cheeky nature, that probably keeps her going at the end of the day," her son said.
"All the staff in the facility, they all know her for what she is, they love her for that."
Her good health is even more remarkable considering she suffered from tuberculosis in the late 1940s, which took many years to recover from, according to her sister.
"She's coped extremely well, like even in the last eight years where she lived on her own for quite some time," Mr Reid said.
"The facility here has looked after her, it's been really good.
"You've got to respect her resilience."
A former ballroom dancer, Ms Jones is said to love chocolate and getting her hair done.
According to Ms Fitzpatrick, her older sister began painting at 60, and was also a prolific creator of bead necklaces.
"She really loves colour, and that's how she's always been," she said.
"I think there'd be a number of residents here that have got some of her beads.
"She's been a very clever woman."
