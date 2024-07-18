What's On: celebrate all things sheep, wool and fibre this weekend

The Australian Sheep and Wool Show is coming to Bendigo this weekend. See the country's top sheep breeders, shearers and wool handlers, celebrate the women of wool and discover the best of woolen fashion. Running since 1977, the show attracts thousands of fans of woollen fashion, food and fibre.
Experience the epicentre of woollen fashion, fine food and beautiful fibre featuring the popular Festival of Lamb, Women of Wool and Wearable Art. The Sheep and Wool show is on from July 19 to 21 at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds.
When: Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21, 7.00am - 5.00pm.
Cost: $24 entry + $10 parking.
Watch highly trained yard dogs battle it out for the title of top dog at the O'Sullivan's Transport Central Victorian Yard Dog Championships. These trainers have trained and nurtured the animals since they were puppies to create skillful working dogs that are essential to the livestock industry.
The Bendigo Artisans Annual Fibre Fair is coming to the North Bendigo Bowls Club. Experience a range of artistry, including knitting, crocheting, weaving, dyeing and basket making. There will be an angora rabbit breeder who produces fibre and yarn and an antique circular sock knitting machine. Home cooked soups, wraps and sandwiches will be available, along with cakes, scones and slices.
Where: North Bendigo Bowls Club, 52 Fenton St.
When: Friday, July 19, 10am - 5pm; Saturday, 20 July, 9am - 5pm; Sunday, July 21, 9am - 2pm.
Cost: $2 coin entry.
Celebrate grandparenthood with Home and Away's Lynn McGranger as well as Wayne Scott Kermond, Andrew James and Meredith O'Reilly. A mix of stand up, send-up and song over a cup of coffee (or gin?) all grands and great-grands are welcome.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Friday, 26 July, 2024, 3.00pm and 7.00 pm.
Cost: $64.50.
Both the Bendigo Brass Band and the Marist Brass Band will be performing their full programs of music at St Paul's Cathedral ahead of the State Championships in Melbourne. Tickets are available at the door.
Where: St Paul's Cathedral.
When: Sunday, 21 July, 2.03pm.
Cost: Adults $20, children under 12 $10.
In collaboration with Heritage Victoria, the Golden Dragon Museum presents small vignettes of the Chinese Presence in Victoria from the mid 19th century into the 20th century. Small objects that are small in size but significant in their stories help locate Chinese communities in Victorian history.
Where: Golden Dragon Museum.
When: Until November 10.
Cost: From $10.
Peasant Prince returns to the Ulumbarra Theatre on July 30 for its award-winning children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Tuesday, 30 July, 10am.
Cost: $16.
Join Andrew Laidlaw for a three-course meal and lecture on the history and future of landscape architecture. Mr Laidlaw is a landscape architect for the Royal Botanical Gardens Victoria and will deliver a lecture on how heritage and contemporary design can work together to create gardens that will thrive in a changing world. The dinner includes a three-course winter meal and a glass of bubbly on arrival.
Where: Buda Historic Home and Garden, 42 Hunter St, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday 27 July, 6.30pm-10pm.
Cost: $80 per person.
The Eaglehawk Soccer Club is celebrating 50 years with a gala dinner at the All Seasons Hotel Bendigo. Past and present players are invited to join in celebration of Bendigo's most successful soccer club.
Where: All Seasons Hotel Bendigo.
When: Saturday, August 24, 5.30pm - 11.30pm.
Cost: $100 per person.
The Golden Square Action Group will be running their Activating Golden Square Initiative throughout July. Members of the community are encouraged to come along to share ideas and learn about local happenings. The initiative will culminate with a free gathering of locals where a light supper will be provided.
Where: Golden Square Action Group.
When: Wednesday, July 24, 5.30pm - 7.00pm.
Cost: Free.
Experience the delightful and inventive sounds of Joseph Haydn's Divertimento for baryton, viola and cello. The Baryton Trio is rarely performed because of the rareness of the classical instrument, especially in Australia. With the commission of a new baryton in 2023, the Gryphon Baryton Trio is passionate about bringing the little-known and extraordinary instrument to Australian audiences. Laura Vaughan will be playing the baryton, alongside Katie Yap on the viola and Josephine Vans on the cello.
Where: 54 Central Springs Road, Daylesford.
When: Saturday 27 July, 2.30pm.
Cost: Adults $30, Students $15.
The popular Electric Wonderland returns to Bendigo's Rosalind Park for the 2024 winter school holidays. An enchanting sound and light show, Electric Wonderland delivers interactive exhibits, immersive light installations and magical projections using the latest in audio visual technology. This year, the activation celebrates the Lunar Year of the Dragon, gastronomy, interactive pathways, laser lights, thousands and thousands of fairy lights, and includes a 40m replica of the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Where: Rosalind Park.
When: 6pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 6pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from June 28 to July 14.
Cost: Sunday to Thursday: Adults $20, three to 16 years $11, Family (2 adults, 2 children) $50. Friday and Saturday: Adults $22, three to 16 years $13, Family (2 adults, 2 children) $60. Children under two get in for free. Visit electricwonderland.com.au to book. Booking fees apply.
Discovery Science and Technology Centre is hosting an illuminating exploration of light for their winter school holidays' science show. Prepare to be dazzled by the colourful story of light, and all its incredible uses in our everyday lives. Don't miss this captivating blend of education and entertainment that's perfect for curious minds of all ages. There are more than 100 hands-on exhibits to explore and the vertical slide will be running four times a day for thrill seekers. Electrifying experiments and new planetarium shows also running.
Where: Discovery Science & Technology Centre.
When: Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 14 10am to 4pm.
Cost: Varying prices, visit ecom.roller.app/discovery/tickets/en/home.
La Boheme, the original bohemian love story, features Puccini's famous score in a new production, presented by Opera Australia. The show is playing at Ulumbarra August 3 at 7.30pm.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Saturday, 3 August, 7.30pm.
Cost: From $55.
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas this July at the Farmers Arms Hotel. Proceeds from the two-course meal, live entertained and silent auction will go to Hepburn Regional Community Cheer.
Where: 1 East St, Daylesford.
When: Wednesday 24 July, 5:30pm - 10pm.
Cost: $70 per person.
Sing along to all the Christmas favourites over morning tea at the Bendigo Club. Margaret Dennis will be performing all the classics, from "Silver Bells" to "I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus".
Where: 22 Park Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 25 2024, 11am.
Cost: $15 - $25.
Dress in your favourite Christmas outfit for this 18+ night of finger food, live music and drinks at the Riddells Creek Football & Netball Club's Christmas in July party. The band will be playing nostalgic hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and there will be a prize for the best Christmas outfit.
Where: Riddells Creek Recreation Reserve, Telecommunication Tower, 32A Sutherlands Rd.
When: Friday July 26, 7pm to Saturday July 27 2024 at 12am.
Cost: $20 per person.
Grab a special spiced mulled wine at Nimbus, a rooftop bar in the CBD. The bar is hosting winter boozy lunches on Saturdays and Sundays in a cosy setting to warm the heart.
Social enterprise PepperGreen Farm is branching out into tourist events, offering roasted marshmallows over a woodfire oven every Saturday. The community destination has a range of fresh produce available to buy at 40 to 44 Thunder Street, North Bendigo.
One of Bendigo's top restaurants Alium Dining is offering a Dining in the Dark for a unique blindfolded experience and Truffle Degustation dinner paired with selected wines and spirits.
Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner or lunch any Sunday in July at the Balgownie Estate. The special menu includes classic Christmas dishes like Rolled Turkey Breast and Plum Pudding and comes with a glass of sparkling shiraz.
One of Bendigo's top food destinations The Woodhouse is celebrating the colder months with a range of experiences. The restaurant has partnered with The Gospel for a rye whiskey tasting in July, has a special winter menu for August and is bringing the Taste of Italy to regional Victoria.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up. Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, street performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more. The market's ongoing season will then start in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: July 20, 3pm to 8pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Dai Gum San. Talbot Market is every third Sunday of the month at 40 Scandinavian Crescent.
Where: 40 Scandinavian Crescent.
When: Every third Sunday of the month.
First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima's latest exhibition Young Mob Excelling tells the stories of young First Nations people making their mark across a range of activities. Free entry.
Where: Djaa Djuwima, located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall.
When: May 10 - August 30, 9am- 5pm.
I wanna be your anti-mirror, curated by influential Aotearoa / New Zealand-born artist Alicia Frankovich is an exhibition which introduces seven early career artists whose experimental, materially complex artworks reveal new languages, sensations and attitudes. These artists' embodied gestures in sculpture, moving image and sound are urgent propositions for living differently in the world. Free entry.
Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Ends August 18.
Cost: Free entry.
Faces of Peace showcases the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia that have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peacekeeper. This exhibition will make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does. It will show you the many different faces of peace.
Where: Bendigo Military Museum, 37-29 Pall Mall, Bendigo
When: April 6 to November 24.
Cost: From $5.
Weaving Threads is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of the artist's ancestral heritage, weaving together the threads of tradition with the vibrant hues of contemporary expression. In Trina Dalton's latest work, she embarks on a deeply personal journey of healing and cultural exploration, merging the ancient art of clay pottery with the timeless craft of fibre weaving as a vehicle to create a narrative that spans generations.
Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street.
When: Weekdays until August 5.
We Are Family surveys the recent work of central Victorian artist Rob McHaffie. From super cool hipsters to commuters and lackadaisical youth, McHaffie's keen observations of his everyday surroundings reveal the idiosyncrasies and absurdities of contemporary Australian urban life with colour, whimsy and humour in equal measure.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery.
When: August 10 - January 27, 2025.
Cost: Free.
Working with a limited pallet, artist Jacquilyne Smith explores the relationships between colour and shape through a process of creative meditation. The exhibition is a hypnotic, calming and colourful environment that speaks of order, precision and tranquillity.
Where: Living Arts Space.
When: Until August 4.
Cost: Free.
