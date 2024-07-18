What's On: celebrate all things sheep, wool and fibre this weekend

Discovery Science and Technology Centre is hosting an illuminating exploration of light for their winter school holidays' science show. Prepare to be dazzled by the colourful story of light, and all its incredible uses in our everyday lives. Don't miss this captivating blend of education and entertainment that's perfect for curious minds of all ages. There are more than 100 hands-on exhibits to explore and the vertical slide will be running four times a day for thrill seekers. Electrifying experiments and new planetarium shows also running.