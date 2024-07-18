Bendigo Advertiser
What's On: celebrate all things sheep, wool and fibre this weekend

July 18 2024 - 12:47pm
Jasper and Chester at the 2023 Sheep and Wool Show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Australian Sheep and Wool Show is coming to Bendigo this weekend. See the country's top sheep breeders, shearers and wool handlers, celebrate the women of wool and discover the best of woolen fashion. Running since 1977, the show attracts thousands of fans of woollen fashion, food and fibre.

