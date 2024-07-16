'Extraordinary' family violence: man denied bail due to threat he poses

A man accused of "extraordinary" family violence has had his application for bail denied on the grounds of the threat he poses to a former partner.
The man, who has not been named to protect his victim's identity, has been accused of multiple family violence offences and breaching an intervention order.
Magistrate Megan Aumair, sitting in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, described the level of violence as "extraordinary" and refused him bail.
After the ruling, the man became aggressive and had to be removed from the dock.
He was heard yelling "don't touch me" multiple times and after being removed from the court room continued yelling in an adjacent room.
His alleged offences include threatening to burn down his ex-partners house, breaking into her home, cutting the power to the property and attacking her physically.
The man is also alleged to have breached an intervention order against him by being at the property multiple dates including July 5, 7 and 11.
The court heard he identifies as an Aboriginal man who wants to re-engage with Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative and reconnect with culture and community.
The man struggled with a "daily" methamphetamine addiction, with police alleging he committed crimes to fuel his habit.
Duty lawyer for the man said if he was bailed he could use culturally safe services at BDAC to engage with GP appointments and alcohol and drug counselling.
The man's mother home also was nominated as an address he could stay at while on bail.
Magistrate Megan Aumair said it was important for the man to engage with services but the alleged violent offending was concerning.
The matter was adjourned to Monday, July 22.
