Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Court

'Extraordinary' family violence: man denied bail due to threat he poses

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 17 2024 - 7:35am, first published July 16 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man accused of serious family violence has had his application for bail revoked. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man accused of serious family violence has had his application for bail revoked. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man accused of "extraordinary" family violence has had his application for bail denied on the grounds of the threat he poses to a former partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.