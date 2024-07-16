Bloods co-coach Miller lauds impact of young ruck Lockwood in thrilling win

Since 2023 South Bendigo best and fairest winner Macgregor Cameron's exit from the club late in the pre-season, the ruck position has been a point of concern for South Bendigo.
They rank last in the BFNL for average hit-outs per game with 39.6, a far cry from the tap dominance Bloods midfielders received under Cameron's towering presence 12 months ago.
Alex Smith, Riley Walsh, and William Marks have all fought hard when given the chance, but on Saturday, the Bloods might have found a long-term answer, albeit one with an asterisk attached for this season.
Despite losing the hit-outs 63-39 in their seven-point win over Kangaroo Flat in round 12, teenager Zaydyn Lockwood was close to the Blood's "best player," according to co-coach Isaiah Miller.
Lockwood was immense going up against the Roos ruck duo of Toby Roberts and Toby Balcke.
He had 31 hit-outs, but it was his work after ruck contests that was most impressive.
Lockwood amassed 23 disposals (19 contested), seven clearances, four inside 50s, a goal and 146 ranking points, the second most on the ground behind Brody Haddow.
The catch for the Bloods is Lockwood has only played four games this year due to his Pioneers commitments.
Nonetheless Miller has been amazed with the growth of the kid who made his senior debut back in round 14, 2022.
"Zaydyn's development this year has been incredible," Miller said.
"He debuted as a very raw 16-year-old with us a couple of years ago, but that rawness is dissipating with each match I see him play.
"He was close to our best player on Saturday, and whenever he comes back from the Pioneers, he is so important to us."
Lockwood has featured in all ten of the Pioneers games this season, playing a range of roles from key defender to ruckman.
The shootout win over the Roos was a vitally important morale booster for the Bloods ahead of the dreaded Gisborne-Sandhurst stretch that all BFNL teams have to face in the fixture this year.
It also ended a four-game losing streak.
Miller's charges could have thrown in the towel at several points.
They were slow to start conceding five goals to one in the first term, trailed at every break and were 15 points down early in the last.
But Miller said the fighting win has given his side a pick-me-up with five games remaining.
"It was great to get a win after a couple of tough months," Miller said.
"We were really good from the second quarter onwards and attacked the footy well.
"We could have rolled over at numerous points, but we showed a good deal of grit to stick at it.
"We've still got plenty to work on from this performance especially around turning the ball over in dangerous places.
"But I think we're improving, and it was an important win to boost our confidence going into a tough patch against Gisborne and Sandhurst."
Off-season recruits Anthony Zimmerman and Matt McNaughton were instrumental in the victory.
Of Zimmerman's 29 disposals, 22 were contested, while he also had six clearances, three inside 50 and kicked a goal.
McNaughton gathered 26 possessions, five clearances, three inside 50s and two goals.
"Anthony (Zimmerman) was very explosive out of stoppage, and he broke the game open for us," Miller said.
"Matt (McNaughton) played a bit more midfield than he has been and was impressive."
The Bloods travel down to Gardiner Reserve in round 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.