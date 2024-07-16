Funeral at Bendigo town hall: plans for Rod Fyffe's service revealed

Bendigo will farewell popular former mayor Rod Fyffe OAM at a funeral at town hall, his family has revealed.
Cr Fyffe died after a long illness on July 12, aged 75.
Son Paul said the historic Bendigo Town Hall had been an important part of his father's life.
"He spent a long time with council and he cared a lot about the town hall, and its restoration," Paul said.
"So it seems really fitting that it [the funeral] be in the town hall."
The funeral will be a public service taking place on Wednesday, July 24 from 10.30am.
"It will be a celebration of Rod's life as a councillor, as a teacher, as a father and grandfather," Paul said.
"It'll be an opportunity for people to come along and celebrate his life."
The family is not yet sure how many people will attend but is expecting a large crowd, given Cr Fyffe's impact on the city.
He served on Bendigo's council for 38 years including four stints as mayor.
Cr Fyffe also spent decades teaching at Bendigo Senior Secondary College, volunteered with the Golden Square Football Netball Club and sat on multiple boards that shaped the city.
He played a vital role helping shape Bendigo as an arts destination, along with events like the Bendigo Easter Festival.
For more details on the service, see the Bendigo Advertiser's classifieds online or in the July 17 print edition.
