Man, 28, headbutted ex-partner in drunken attack in Golden Square

A man who headbutted his former partner while "absolutely blind drunk" last year has been told by a magistrate to prove he wants to get on top of his alcohol issues by the time he returns to court.
The 28-year-old, who has not been named to protect his victim's identity, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to unlawful assault against his former partner in November 2023.
The court heard on the day of the assault the man was waiting at his work at around 5pm for his ex-partner to pick him up.
Before they left the jobsite, an argument between the pair started about the man offering to lend the vehicle to a friend.
She then drove off and left him behind.
Later that night, at around 9pm, the former partner was at home in Golden Square when she received a call from an unknown woman.
The caller said she and the man were standing at the end of the driveway.
The former partner went to look outside and saw he was intoxicated . He then began making threats including that he was going to take their child away.
He began walking towards the house and eventually made it in side the property before trying to enter his child's bedroom.
The former partner was blocking the doorway when he headbutted her.
The victim managed to move the man outside the home and threatened to call the police.
The court heard the man's grandparents arrived at the scene and took him home to Castlemaine.
Police later arrested the man and during his interview he said he could not fully recall the night and that "maybe our heads collided" when explaining the headbutt.
An intervention order has since been taken out against the man on behalf of the former partner.
Defence lawyer Paul Kidd said the man and his former partner still co-parented their child and there had been no breaches of the IVO.
Mr Kidd said the man acknowledged that alcohol use has been a problem which he was trying to get on top of.
Mr Kidd said the man had recently been accepted into a rehabilitation program.
Magistrate Megan Aumair said she would adjourn the matter to allow the counselling to take place.
Ms Aumair said she wanted to see and hear the man improve his relationship with alcohol.
The matter has been adjourned to the Castlemaine Magistrates' Court for December 6.
