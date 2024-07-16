Box ironbark bushland could be removed in proposed eight-lot subdivision

A proposed eight-lot subdivision in North Bendigo would result in more than 4000 square metres of vegetation being removed.
Plans for eight residential lots at 9 Latham Street, North Bendigo have been lodged with the City of Greater Bendigo.
The site is 8000 square metres near the Jackass Flat Nature Conservation Reserve, in both a low-density residential and general residential zone.
Developers said they would need to remove 0.417 hectares of box ironbark forest and one large tree to satisfy bushfire management conditions.
"The proposed subdivision will create less than 10 new residential lots within an area dominated by built-up suburban areas for several kilometres to the northwest and southwest," the plans said.
The native vegetation removal was required to create defendable space and access to the lots.
The two northern-most lots would be built with the "maximum separation distance" between a new dwelling and the bushfire hazard of the forest.
"The report identified that there was no opportunity to avoid native vegetation losses arising from the subdivision creating lots [of] 0.4 hectares in area," developers said.
More than .300 hectares of native vegetation had already been removed from the site, developers said, with the total vegetation removed to be more than 7000 square metres if the application was successful.
Developers said the site was not identified as an area where habitat for rare or threatened species was found.
They said the proposed development would satisfy neighbourhood character requirements of the area as it featured a variety of house types.
"This includes larger detached dwellings on larger lots and detached dwellings on smaller lots," they siad.
"The proposed subdivision provides vacant lots ranging from 507m2 to 2603m2 and will provide opportunity for a variety of outcomes in built form, consistent with the local neighbourhood character.
"Upon completion the subdivision is anticipated to blend in well with the local neighbourhood with a variety of dwellings, likely largely single story as the surrounding neighbourhood is."
The application has yet to be assessed by the City of Greater Bendigo's planning department and a decision was unlikely to be made for some time.
