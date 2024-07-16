Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Box ironbark bushland could be removed in proposed eight-lot subdivision

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
July 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans have been lodged fore an eight-lot subdivision in North Bendigo. Picture by Google Earth
Plans have been lodged fore an eight-lot subdivision in North Bendigo. Picture by Google Earth

A proposed eight-lot subdivision in North Bendigo would result in more than 4000 square metres of vegetation being removed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.