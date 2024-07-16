'It's an end of an era': Graeme Nelson closes tool box to go fishing

Graeme Nelson has been a mechanic for 53 years. Now he wants to go open-sea fishing.
He's got a boat waiting, he said, but he plans to give Lakes Entrance a try before he sails the deep blue.
"It's a matter of go out there and have a go, I suppose," the 84-year-old said.
It's a well-earned retirement for Mr Nelson, whose Rochester auto shop has been a mainstay of the town since 1990.
But now the shops doors have closed for the final time and its belongings are set to be auctioned on Friday, July 19.
According to Ray White Rochester, highlights of the auction include 2 Triton utes, an Isuzu tilt tray truck, a hydraulic press, a car hoist, and assorted brand new car parts.
Also up for grabs are car manuals, some in Microfiche format, and tools dating back to the 1950s.
Other relics like the "Sun Interrogator", a large 1980s console used to diagnose car problems, show the massive technological developments Mr Nelson has seen during his career.
"There's no comparison in the technology that they've got out now," he said.
"It's one of those businesses now where you're forever learning. You can't afford not to keep up with what's going on."
Mr Nelson said he'd take only take a few tools with him.
"It's sad that it's an end of an era; in another way, it's time to retire," he said.
Mr Nelson was born in Bendigo and grew up in Goornong.
Following his father's death and the sale of his family's farm, Mr Nelson moved to Rochester in 1956 and became an apprentice mechanic for Woodland Motors.
For the next 68 years he worked in the industry, except for a 15-year stint in transportation.
When he started Graeme Nelson Motors in 1990, he was running it out of an old bus depot while he and his wife Jeanette built the mechanic shop.
He expected it would take 12 months to build, but instead it took four years.
He also applied for the local RACV franchise when he started the business, and he built the service station next door to bring some competition to petrol prices in the area.
"Fuel was just going through the roof in these country areas," he said.
"I thought people were getting ripped off and it's time to put your money where your mouth is."
Mr Nelson has received numerous accolades for his work in the community, including as a member of the Rotary Cub of Rochester.
As well as being club president four times, he was also secretary, community service director and assisted with the development of the Rochester Rotary Driver Education Complex.
He received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019 for his service to the Rochester community.
After receiving the award he told the Bendigo Advertiser he considered the work he did after the 2011 floods, organising working parties for repairs and clean-up, as one of his most important achievements.
He was also Campaspe Shire Council's Citizen of the Year in 2012 and a Paul Harris Fellow in 2009.
With Rotary he helped set up an annual farm safety expo, which now has around 1500 attendees, according to Mr Nelson.
He was also a board member of the Rochester and Elmore District Health Service, once chaired the Rochester and Lockington Development Group, and sat on the Echuca Moama Tourism Board.
As well as fishing, Mr Nelson plans to travel around Australia, visiting some of the lesser-seen parts of the country.
"I've been to every state, but there's a lot of things in the states that you don't see unless you stay there for some time, so it's time to have a look at all that," he said.
Mr Nelson is also restoring a two-door 1984 Mercedes - a first-time project for the car expert, but he admitted there wasn't a particular reason he picked that vehicle.
"An opportunity came along to grab one - I thought I'll give it a try and see how we go," he said.
In fact, he named the original American muscle cars as his favourite, and expressed a preference for older vehicles in general.
"A lot of the older ones, with the technology that they had back in the old days, they did a tremendous job," he said.
