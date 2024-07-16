Blake returns in fine form, McGregor stars in Hawks season shaping win

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key stats from round 12 of the BFNL, according to Premier Data.
Eaglehawk announced itself as a force to be reckoned with in 2024, demolishing Strathfieldsaye after quarter-time at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
At 21 points down at the first change, it felt like the Storm by how much, but the contest was turned on its head in a dominant second quarter when the Hawks got on top at the coalface with 43-33 contested possessions and 15-12 clearances.
They dominated territory with 19-7 inside 50s, a direct contrast to the opening term, which was 15-6 in the Storms' favour.
In the first term, the Hawks conceded seven more turnovers, but their ball movement was vastly improved after the break as their underdone players worked their way into the contest.
In quarters two, three and four, the Hawks outscored Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) to 3.9 (27).
Overall, the Hawks won contested possessions 159-134, uncontested possessions 167-134, clearances 47-43, centre clearances 12-6, ground ball gets 98-83 and inside 50s 51-48.
Bailey Ilsley's five goals were enough for the Hawks to name him their best player on PlayHQ, but Blake McGregor wasn't far behind.
In his best game of senior footy yet, McGregor had 23 disposals, nine marks, four effective tackles, six inside 50s, three goals and 133 ranking points.
Billy Evans was consistent as ever, amassing 28 disposals, seven clearances, three inside 50s, a goal, and 129 ranking points.
Joel Mullen's 18 touches might not look like much of an impact, but his nine effective tackles and six inside 50s had a significant influence.
The Strathfieldsaye midfield has received many plaudits in 2024 but they had their worst day of the season.
Daniel Clohesy can hold his head high, however, accumulating 35 disposals, eight effective tackles, 11 clearances, five inside 50s and 139 ranking points.
Castlemaine's hopes of ending its 19-year finals drought looks to have taken a fatal blow after they were smashed by 71 points at Wade Street.
The Bulldogs are quietly building a case that they are one of the form teams of the BFNL.
They've now won four of their last five and have bunnies Kangaroo Flat this Saturday.
The contest against the Magpies was over by quarter time.
Brad Eaton's charges kicked seven goals to none in a scintillating 30 minutes of footy.
They smashed the Magpies at the coalface with plus ten contested possessions and plus five clearances, controlled the outside with plus 33 uncontested possessions, and were equal in the pressure stats despite being first to the footy.
The Magpies were more competitive after half-time, but the sting had been long extinguished from the contest.
Square dominated everywhere, finishing with 189-132 contested possessions, 217-170 uncontested possessions, 57-35 clearances, 16-9 centre clearances, 57-41 inside 50s, and 111-78 ground ball gets.
Youngster Macey Eaton had the most clearances in the BFNL this weekend with 12, but it was Jordan Rosengren and Ricky Monti who did the most damage.
Monti continues to rack up best-on-grounds, with the star midfielder nailing three goals along with his 32 touches, four clearances, seven inside 50s, and 145 ranking points.
Rosengren amassed 30 disposals, eight effective tackles, five clearances, two goals and 131 ranking points.
Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley was his sides best with 20 disposals, eight marks, six effective tackles, six clearances, nine inside 50s, a goal and 144 ranking points.
In his first return to Wade Street since leaving Square as a premiership player in the off-season, Zavier Murley can hold his head high, having accumulated 20 disposals, seven effective tackles, four clearances, a goal and 121 ranking points.
Is there a more important player in Gisborne's premiership tilt than ruckman Braidon Blake?
The superstar big man returned for his first game since entering concussion protocols in round nine against Kangaroo Flat.
Before his three-week stint on the sidelines, Blake was streets ahead as the best ruckman in the BFNL, and if Saturday is anything to go by, he's lost none of that touch.
Blake recorded the most ranking points in round 12 with 231.
He had 26 disposals, 65 hit-outs, 11 clearances, six inside 50s and kicked a goal.
But the most impressive performance of the afternoon came from forward Harry Luxmoore.
Luxmoore nailed a career-high ten majors from 28 possessions and 16 marks.
He and the Bulldogs stars feasted, with Flynn Lakey joining Blake in cracking the 200 ranking points barrier with 203.
Lakey had the most disposals on the weekend, gathering 43 to go along with ten effective tackles, eight clearances and seven inside 50s.
Midfield partner Brad Bernacki wasn't far behind with 39 disposals, ten clearances, ten inside 50s, four goals and 174 ranking points.
But the youngsters also got in on the action.
Shane Clough had 20 possessions and three goals, Dylan Johnstone 26 disposals and two goals, Ryan Bourke 26 disposals and debutant Jacob Floreani three goals from 11 touches.
As usual, Magpies co-coach Coby Perry was the shining light for his side, accumulating 38 disposals, six clearances, ten rebound 50s and 175 ranking points.
Returning from Pioneers duties, Kaian Constable nailed three goals from 18 disposals.
As you'd expect, the Bulldogs dominated most team stats, being plus 63 for contested possession, plus 159 for uncontested possession, plus 19 for clearances and plus 43 for inside 50s.
In one of the best games of the season, South Bendigo snuck home by seven points over Kangaroo Flat.
It was a back-and-forth battle with momentum swinging on numerous occasions.
The Bloods were deserved winners, and if they had kicked straight (16.17.113), they would have won by a comfortable margin.
The stats largely reflect that.
The Bloods won the battle at the coalface, having plus 11 contested possessions and plus five clearances.
But their pressure was also impressive, winning the tackle count by 17.
Brody Haddow (36 disposals), Anthony Zimmerman (29 disposals) and Matthew McNaughton (26 disposals) were all highly impressive for the Bloods.
Co-coaches Isaiah Miller (26 disposals and a goal) and Steven Stroobants (four goals) also had a significant impact on the game.
For the Roos, Jack Lefroy was their best, with 25 disposals, four clearances, three goals and 143 ranking points.
Angus Grant was solid behind the footy, amassing 25 disposals, five intercept marks and seven rebound 50s.
RANKING POINTS:
1: Braidon Blake (GIS) 231
2: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 203
3: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 198
4: Brody Haddow (SB) 193
5: Cody Perry (MB) 175
6: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 174
7: Charlie Langford (EH) 155
8: Zaydyn Lockwood (SB) 146
9: Ricky Monti (GS) 145
10: Michael Hartley (CAS) 144
DISPOSALS:
1: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 43
2: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 39
3: Coby Perry (MB) 38
4: Brody Haddow (SB) 36
5: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 35
6: Charlie Langford (EH) 33
7: Ricky Monti (GS) 32
8: Jordan Rosengren (GS) 30
9: Ethan Roberts (KF) 29
10: Anthony Zimmerman (SB) 29
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
1: Anthony Zimmerman (SB) 22
2: Zaydyn Lockwood (SB) 19
3: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 18
4: Braidon Blake (GIS) 18
5: Coby Perry (MB) 18
6: Kai Daniels (GS) 17
7: Ricky Monti (GS) 17
8: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 16
9: Ben Thompson (EH) 15
10: Billy Evans (EH) 15
CONTESTED MARKS:
1: Jayden Burke (GS) 8
2: Michael Hartley (CAS) 4
3: Clayton Holmes (EH) 4
4: Brodie Byrne (CAS) 3
5: Zachary Greeves (CAS) 3
6: Charlie Langford (EH) 3
7: Jonty Neaves (EH) 3
8: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 3
9: Pat McKenna (GIS) 3
10: Zavier Holmes (SB) 3
INTERCEPT MARKS:
1: Charlie Langford (EH) 5
2: Angus Grant (KF) 5
3: Coby Perry (MB) 5
4: Zavier Holmes (SB) 4
5: Brodie Byrne (CAS) 3
6: Pala Kuma (EH) 3
7: Jack Reaper (GIS) 3
8: Jarrad Lynch (GIS) 3
9: Zac Vescovi (GIS) 3
10: Elijah Bretherton (GIS) 3
MARKS INSIDE 50:
1: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 10
2: Steven Stroobants (SB) 8
3: Jayden Burke (GS) 6
4: Pat McKenna (GIS) 5
5: Shane Clough (GIS) 4
6: Harry Whitty (KF) 4
7: Kaian Constable (MB) 4
8: Bailey Ilsley (EH) 3
9: Jack O'Shannessy (EH) 3
10: Matt Merrett (GIS) 3
CLEARANCES:
1: Macey Eaton (GS) 12
2: Braidon Blake (GIS) 11
3: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 11
4: Ben Thompson (EH) 10
5: Brad Bernacki (EH) 10
6: Kai Daniels (GS) 9
7: Brody Haddow (SB) 9
8: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 8
9: Seb Collins (MB) 8
10: Billy Evans (EH) 7
INSIDE 50s:
1: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 10
2: Michael Hartley (CAS) 9
3: Ryan Bourke (GIS) 8
4: Luke Ellings (KF) 8
5: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 7
6: Ricky Monti (GS) 7
7: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 6
8: Blake McGregor (EH) 6
9: Joel Mullen (EH) 6
10: Thomas Bennett (EH) 6
REBOUND 50s:
1: Charlie Langford (EH) 11
2: Cooper Jones (SS) 11
3: Coby Perry (MB) 10
4: Ethan Roberts (KF) 8
5: Darby Semmens (CAS) 7
6: Angus Grant (KF) 7
7: Brodie Byrne (CAS) 6
8: Jack Threlfall (GS) 6
9: Elijah Bretherton (GIS) 6
10: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 6
TACKLES:
1: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 12
2: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 11
3: Joel Mullen (EH) 10
4: Benjamin Lester (SS) 10
5: Michael Hartley (CAS) 9
6: Jordan Rosengren (GS) 9
7: Brody Haddow (SB) 9
8: Zavier Murley (CAS) 8
9: Alex Brown (MB) 8
10: Seb Collins (MB) 8
HIT-OUTS:
1: Braidon Blake (GIS) 65
2: Tim Hosking (SS) 53
3: Toby Roberts (KF) 36
4: Lloyd Butcher (CAS) 33
5: Zaydyn Lockwood (SB) 31
6: Brayden Frost (EH) 30
7: Kai Daniels (GS) 29
8: Seb Collins (MB) 27
9: Toby Balcke (KF) 22
10: Tanner Rayner (GS) 19
