Man injured in Bendigo Creek while removing shopping trolleys

Emergency crews helped a man out of the Bendigo Creek in the city centre this morning.
The man was trying to remove some trolleys from the creek when he slipped, suffering minor injuries, Fire Rescue Victoria commander Trent McKinnon said.
Firefighters used a ladder platform as a precautionary measure to help them navigate the steep sides of the creek, and ensure no further injuries.
The operation unfolded near the McDonald's restaurant, between High Street and Bath Lane.
The man appeared to be in his 50s.
Police were also on scene and helping the man.
The man thank emergency services for their assistance.
This story was updated with further details at 11:24am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.