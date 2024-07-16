Wilson, McLean share Braves MVP honour, Daniels shines for Boomers

Kelly Wilson, Cassidy McLean and Andrew Robinson were crowned the Bendigo Braves most valuable players for the 2024 NBL1 South season.
Wilson and McLean were named joint MVP of the Braves' women's squad at the club's presentation night on Monday.
Wilson's remarkable career continued with another consistent season.
The 40-year-old point guard led the league in assists, averaging 8.7 per game, while she also averaged 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
McLean enjoyed her best season with the Braves.
In the extended absence of Amy Atwell and Ally Wilson, McLean carried a large scoring load for the Braves and she responded by averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Emerging guard Caitlin Richardson was rewarded for her development by earning the most improved player award.
Richardson lifted her output to season averages of six points, one assist and two rebounds per game in 2024.
The Braves, hampered by the absence of Atwell, Wilson and Meg McKay, failed to qualify for the NBL1 South play-offs.
However, their season is not over. As the defending NBL1 national champions the Braves automatically qualify for August's national finals on the Sunshine Coast.
Robinson was a standout in a frustrating season for the Braves' men's squad.
In his first season in Bendigo, the import forward averaged 16.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Two of the Braves' best local talents also received awards.
Guard Liam O'Brien earned the defensive player of the year, while Billy Smythe was named most improved.
Smythe, who was promoted to the starting five in the second half of the season, averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game this year, with his work inside the paint a highlight.
O'Brien, 20, averaged close to a one steal per game off the bench for the Braves.
Awards for the Big V teams were also presented on Monday night.
Jessica Smith dominated the Big V women's awards, earning the MVP and best team-mate double, while Elsie Noonan was named most improved.
In the Big V men's awards, Lachlan Somerville was crowned MVP and best defensive player, while Darcy Lawler was named most improved.
Former Bendigo Braves guard Dyson Daniels looks set to be part of the Boomers' starting five at the Paris Olympics after he impressed against the United States in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi.
Daniels scored 14 points to go with three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes of game time in the Boomers' 98-92 loss.
Daniels spent time guarding US stars Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker as the Boomers rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter to get within six points.
Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova played four minutes of game time in the final quarter and had two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
One of Dellavedova's assists was a superb pass to Daniels on a fast break and the Boomers' youngster finished with a lay-up.
The Boomers also play Serbia in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Olympics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.