Lockwood South home with lovely vistas, inside and out

With a picturesque 11 acres of sprawling countryside surrounding this remarkable property, this is a rare opportunity to own an impressive home, extensive land, shedding, a dam, and two self-contained living options.
Set in a close-knit pocket of Lockwood South, the home has easy access to the centre of Bendigo or Castlemaine in under 25 minutes, and it's a 15-minute drive to Kangaroo Flat.
A light-filled open plan living area has an adjacent lounge, garden views and concertina doors that seamlessly connect to the alfresco area.
The well-appointed kitchen has a 900mm Smeg gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, long island bench/breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom has a huge walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite, while the additional bedrooms have built-in robes. There is also an additional bedroom/study with walk-in storage.
Evaporative cooling and a Daikin 3-phase reverse-cycle system with zoned control ensure year-round comfort.
Perfect for guests or family who want independent living, at the far end of the home is an enormous rumpus room that leads to a fully self-contained unit with private outside access.
Here you'll find landscaped gardens, a water feature, gazebo, arbour, and an outhouse with bathroom and kitchen facilities.
There is a three-bay carport and a huge 20 x 9 metre shed with three roller doors, power and shelving.
The driveway is lined with established ornamental pear trees, and around every corner, you'll find gum trees and a lush garden. To top it all off, there's a chook house and established vegetable boxes.
