Federal government commits $45m to build more Bushmasters in Bendigo

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 16 2024 - 7:53am, first published 7:50am
15 more Bushmasters will be built in Bendigo for the Australian army. Picture supplied
The federal government has signed a $45 million contract for Bendigo-based defence manufacturer Thales Australia to build 15 more Bushmasters.

