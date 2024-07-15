Federal government commits $45m to build more Bushmasters in Bendigo

The federal government has signed a $45 million contract for Bendigo-based defence manufacturer Thales Australia to build 15 more Bushmasters.
The Bushmasters will be built at Thales' Finn Street factory, which has a 20-year history of producing the vehicles, recently been used as part of Ukraine's efforts against Russia's invasion.
The protected mobility vehicles would be used by the defence force for "command and control of army's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) long-range fires regiment".
Last year, the federal government spent $1.6 billion to build long range rockets and missiles for the Australian Defence Force "to deter potential threats and keep Australia safe".
Defense industry minister Pat Conroy would visit Bendigo on Tuesday, July 16 to make the announcement.
"I am delighted to be back in Bendigo to announce a further $45 million investment in the region, with the production of an additional 15 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles," he said in a statement.
"This additional investment in Bendigo is another example of the Albanese Government's commitment to a future made in Australia."
Since 2022, the federal government had spent $200 million for 93 Bushmasters to be built in Bendigo.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said the contract would secure jobs for Bendigo locals.
"The iconic Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle is supporting defence industry jobs in Australia, as well as saving lives in military operations around the world," she said in a statement.
"Bendigo has a proud history of defence manufacturing and the Bushmaster, proudly made here in Bendigo, is one of Australia's best defence industry and export success stories."
According to Thales, more than 1200 Bushmasters have been deployed to nine defence forces including Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and New Zealand.
In Ukraine, the Bushmaster had become renowned for its high level of protection and mobility for troops.
It has been used medical evacuation, command and control, and fire support roles.
In February, a Ukrainian medivac driver told the Advertiser Russian soldiers were targeting ambulances and more Bushmasters would be "really beneficial".
