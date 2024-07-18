Resident group blindsided, betrayed by 'unnecessary' tree removal

The removal of a stand of old elm trees at Kyneton this month has been slammed as unnecessary and undemocratic.
The 10 trees, thought to have been 70 to 75 years old, were cut down by council order to make way for new netball courts as part of a redevelopment plan for the Kyneton showgrounds.
Despite strong public opposition, the removal was recommended by Macedon Ranges Shire Council's assets and operations director Shane Walden after an independent arborist report had shown the trees were "either nearing end of life or in a declining state due to their age, thereby posing a risk to community safety".
But according to another "arboricultural consultant", who was commissioned by the community to assess the elms, while there was one tree in poor condition, there was no substance to the claim the trees were structurally unsafe.
ArborCraft Tree Services consulting division manager Adam Demler, who wrote the community-commissioned report on the trees, told the Advertiser the trees were significant and had been cut down unnecessarily.
Mr Demler said while the elms were in "initial decline", that could easily have been addressed through "general council maintenance procedures of watering and mulching that [should be] afforded to every tree".
Subsequent council claims that the trees obscured the view from the road or would compromise the safety of girls and women if they played netball in the vicinity had also been unsubstantiated, he said.
Pipers Creek tree enthusiast Barry Murphy said he believed "the health of the elms [had been] misrepresented" and council was "hell-bent on their removal".
"Earthworks around the root systems of the trees had given them a setback but they were recovering, evidenced by the proliferation of epicormic shoots from the trunks of many of the trees," he said.
"A little research would have established that they were planted post WWII by Agricultural Society members to provide shade and shelter for the annual show and were not dangerous or in decline.
"Aesthetic values and amenity do not seem to have been considered by the council officer in charge of the project and community opinion was disregarded."
Rob Bakes, from community activist group the Kyneton and District Town Square Co-Op, described the exhaustive efforts the group had made to try to save the trees, which included lodging a VCAT application, raising money for the ArborCraft report; gathering 1500 signatures on a petition calling for an alternative netball court site to be considered; and proposing to take on the task of watering and mulching the trees.
Mr Bakes had been blindsided and felt betrayed when he stumbled across contractors cutting the elms down on July 3 before group members had a chance to formally address councillors about them, he said.
When he asked the contractor felling them what was happening to the logs he was told his contractual arrangement with the council allowed him to mill "the excellent timber" himself, Mr Bakes said.
"So much for the trees being riddled with disease and a risk to the public," Mr Bakes said.
In answer to questions on the issue, Macedon Ranges Shire Council's Shane Walden said the council didn't "take tree removal decisions lightly" and referred to the initial arborist report, which reportedly found the trees posed a safety risk.
Mr Walden didn't explain why the other report wasn't considered but said "extensive community consultation" had been done on the showgrounds masterplan and "the most suitable location [for the new netball court] was identified".
Council documents showed the removal of the trees as "a net sustainability benefit".
The value of the shade provided by their canopies was not considered in the climate impact assessment.
