A Hollywood twist in grab-and-run theft

Aaron Hall was doing what so many of us have done.
He was packing his car, moving to and from his house and the shed getting ready to head out on a trip.
He'd stepped away for another load on Sunday night and in that moment a group of youths jumped out of their car and robbed him.
It could easily have been you or me and is a reminder about how fast a theft can happen.
This is the latest in a spate of grab and run crimes by young people in Bendigo.
In this case it looks like they cased the joint. Others have opportunistically just tried car doors to see if they open.
Brodie Everist caught up with Aaron about his harrowing experience - and the Hollywood style twist late in the day.
A buyer has outbid a strong crowd for the Hungry Jacks site in Bendigo. Ben Loughran got to the bottom of the demand.
And Nathan Spicer looks at the chances for top Bendigo Pioneers talents, including Tobie Travaglia, Archer Day-Wicks and Jobe Shanahan, in the AFL Draft.
It's going to be another cold start to the day, so rug up.
Juanita Greville, Editor
