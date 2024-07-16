Brereton proud of Strikers ahead of final game of inaugural VNL campaign

Win, lose or draw Wednesday night's final game of the Victorian Netball League season, Bendigo Strikers coach Tracey Brereton and her players will walk away proud of their achievements.
Eighth on the ladder with an 8-11 record, the Strikers play the sixth-placed Melbourne Uni Lightning in their final match of their inaugural VNL campaign.
"We've won eight games, which is crazy when you think about it,'' Brereton said.
"We've got one game to go, so we could finish with nine wins and all of a sudden you've won nearly half your games in your first season.
"That's quite remarkable when you reflect on what other clubs did when they first came in. Ballarat didn't win a game for three years.
"I'm super proud of the group. It's not just me (who has led the group). We've got Carol Cathcart as director of coaching who is well above me as a high-performing coach.
"Our 23-and-under coaches Jayden (Cowling) and Taz (Rymer), our development coaches, it's been a big all-in effort, to be honest."
In nine months the Strikers have evolved into one of central Victoria's favourite sporting clubs.
Their three home games at Red Energy Arena attracted big crowds, proving there's a thirst for high-quality netball in Bendigo.
Crucially, the Strikers have developed strong relationships with the established netball leagues and associations in Bendigo.
"When you're deeply involved, and it's round seven or round eight, you think it's going to be a long season because it's 22 rounds,'' Brereton said.
"I must say at training last night it was a bit sad to think it was our last session for the year.
"When you reflect, it feels like it has gone quite quickly.
"We had a great last session, with a number of coaches from around the (community) leagues coming in to watch. It was a great way to finish off."
The Strikers will again be without injured centre Meg Williams for the final round match.
The Strikers defeated Melbourne Uni 53-51 when the teams met earlier this season.
"We took the win at the time, but so much has changed for both teams since then that the win doesn't mean much leading into this game,'' Brereton said.
"They have some changes to their team, we have some changes to our team, so things look very different.
"They'll be fired up to play us because they have a few girls that play in the Bendigo league and they won't be happy that they lost to us last time.
"They'll want to finish the year off solid because it's pretty rare that they don't finish inside the top four.
"We'll see a pretty determined opponent."
Meanwhile, the Strikers' 23-and-under squad faces a difficult assignment to complete its season.
Heading into the final round, Melbourne Uni is in second place with 18 wins, two losses and one draw, while the Strikers are 11th with a 4-17 record.
"It's our last game, so we want to execute what we've been working on since October last year,'' 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling said.
"We've played 22 games in a row without a bye, so we want to have fun and let the girls enjoy the last time that they play together as a group.
"Melbourne Uni is a great side, but in saying that I thought we had our chances to take the game the last time we played them."
