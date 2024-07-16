Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Brereton proud of Strikers ahead of final game of inaugural VNL campaign

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Strikers goal attack Teal Hocking has impressed throughout the VNL season. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bendigo Strikers goal attack Teal Hocking has impressed throughout the VNL season. Picture by Adam Bourke

Win, lose or draw Wednesday night's final game of the Victorian Netball League season, Bendigo Strikers coach Tracey Brereton and her players will walk away proud of their achievements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.