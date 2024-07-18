Award-winning home with striking design

Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
It's been eight years since this house by McCarthy Homes won a prestigious HIA award, however it remains a class act with all the features a modern family could ask for.
"It's everything across the board," says selling agent Sue DeAraugo when quizzed about its winning attributes. "There's really good appliances, high ceilings, character with the niches - it's got a wow factor to it."
First impressions count, and with a towering entrance flanked by rendered walls, you are then welcomed into a spacious, light-filled foyer with a magnificent chandelier.
The lounge, featuring a stylish Jetmaster gas fire and Caesarstone hearth, exudes warmth and sophistication.
The main bedroom epitomises luxury, complete with a study, and a thoughtfully designed ensuite with twin vanities, a large freestanding bath and spacious shower.
The open-plan living area seamlessly integrates a communal family space, with the modern kitchen boasting a large walk-in pantry and Caesarstone benchtops.
Three additional bedrooms, each with walk-in robes, are connected by a well-appointed passageway leading to the family bathroom and a separate powder room.
Outdoor living is elevated thanks to the large decked alfresco area overlooking the mature gumtrees at the rear.
Access from Saxby Drive leads to a spacious double garage with an insulated auto panel lift door, providing seamless entry to the home.
There is an abundance of strategically positioned storage areas, from the laundry to the pantry, reminding you the home is not just a showpiece, but a meticulously designed haven for luxurious living.
Nestled on approximately 3825 square meters of prime land, the house is surrounded by mature gumtrees, beautifully landscaped gardens and is fully fenced for privacy.
The property also features a charming creek meandering through the rear, enhancing its natural allure.
Conveniently located on the Bendigo side of Strathfieldsaye, the residence is in proximity to Strathfieldsaye schools, shops and Kennington Village.
Previous inspections have given Sue feedback that as great as the photos and video of the property are, they don't do the home justice.
With that in mind, make sure you arrange an inspection with the agency to see it for yourself.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.