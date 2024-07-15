'I already got the gun today. I waited on the highway. I'm not joking'

A woman accused of threatening to kill her former boyfriend more than once wasn't a murderer, she told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Appearing via videolink on Monday, July 15, the woman, who had spent the night in custody, made the comment as the magistrate sought to clarify her living situation before granting her bail.
One text message, allegedly sent by the woman, said she would kill the man and had got a gun.
The court heard the accused, who worked in the fruit picking employment field, had turned up drunk, erratic and aggressive at her former partner's farm accommodation at about 8.30pm on Sunday.
After being told to leave because there was an intervention order in place preventing her seeing him, she had walked into the house anyway, telling the man she couldn't leave because she was drunk.
She then picked up a pillow, which she hit him with three times, before opening a can of alcohol and pouring it on his bed.
When the man told her he was calling the police, the woman's mood "escalated to rage", the court heard, and she pulled a sliding door off its track.
When they arrived police officers had taken her car keys and sent the woman away, but at around 10.30pm she had returned and tried to get into the house again by kicking the door, police said.
The court heard the accused was let in by another tenant, then got into a confrontation with her former partner, picking up a chair, scratching him numerous times - leaving him with bleeding knuckles - and grabbing a kitchen knife, which she threatened him with.
The man had fled outside and called police a second time, the court heard.
When they returned and arrested her, officers had found a screenshot of a text message on the man's phone, allegedly sent by the woman to a third person, in which she said she wanted to kill her former partner, the prosecution said.
The message, allegedly sent to a friend of the victim's, read: "I haven't spoken to [the victim] since weeks ago. I'll kill him. I already got the gun today. I waited on the highway. I'm not joking."
The court heard the accused had refused to participate in a police interview after her arrest on Sunday night but officers had been preparing to release her on bail when she refused to sign the forms and told them she would kill the man when she was freed.
The woman had an outstanding assault charge against the same victim from April this year and also had outstanding warrants in Queensland for fraud and public nuisance offences and assaulting a police officer, the court heard.
Police argued she posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of the victim and could potentially interfere with witnesses if released.
However, defence lawyer Brianna Oliver argued the risk could be reduced to an acceptable level.
Her client, was particularly vulnerable in custody due to her Aboriginality, Ms Oliver said, and also suffered from a serious heart condition, for which she had been fitted with a pacemaker, and needed 15 different medications.
Delays in her case were likely to exceed any custodial sentence she might receive and furthermore, there seemed to be "a complex family violence history" between the accused and her former partner, with the woman also the victim of family violence offences the man had been charged with, and protected by a full family violence order against him.
The court heard the woman was feeling unwell on Monday.
Wearing a grey cardigan, with her arms mainly crossed, and her grey hair in bun, she wiped her eyes at one point in proceedings.
She also interjected to protest or correct the record on several occasions.
"I'm not a murderer," she told the magistrate at one point.
"I won't be agreeing to it," she said at another, when the permanent variation of an intervention order to prevent her from visiting the man's home was discussed.
Despite the police opposing bail, Magistrate Jo Metcalf accepted the woman would be particularly vulnerable in custody, and acknowledged that she had a stable address in the community and support available.
Her relationship with the man was now over, the magistrate noted, and they didn't live close by to each other.
She also had limited prior criminal history in Victoria.
Ms Metcalf thus granted the accused bail under strict conditions and ordered her to appear again in the Swan Hill Magistrates' Court next month.
