Draft stocks rise for Pioneers stars after excellent National Championships

The Bendigo Pioneers 2024 AFL Draft stocks have received a significant boost following a highly successful Under-18 National Championships campaign.
Vic Country's Tobie Travaglia, Archer Day-Wicks, and the Allies Jobe Shanahan all had moments across the carnival that would have caught the eye of recruiters.
The Vic Country Most Valuable Player award went to Harvey Langford, but Travaglia wouldn't have been far behind in the voting.
In a draft with limited high-end tall forward talent, Jobe Shanahan's five goals from four appearances, including three against Vic Country, will do his draft chances no harm.
And Day-Wicks bounced back from missing Vic Country's third game with some big moments in his side's thrilling virtual grand final with Vic Metro on Sunday.
Unfortunately for Vic Country, they lost after the siren 12.13 (85) to 13.6 (84) in the match with Metro, but if that's the future of our game then its in safe hands.
It was a dubious holding the man free kick and questionable 50-metre penalty on the mark infringement paid against Travaglia that took Vic Metro's Luke Trainor to the goal-line as the seconds ticked down.
But it didn't take anything away from the fantastic, All-Australian worthy campaign that Travaglia put together.
Both the in-game commentators and respected football voices have since said Travaglia is shooting up draft boards across the country, with the defender even a potential first-round bolter.
While his opening game was excellent, Sunday's performance was arguably even better.
Travaglia broke lines repeatedly and used his leg speed to great effect as he weaved his way through the Metro defensive structure.
Travaglia finished with 25 disposals, nine marks, four tackles, two clearances and 488 metres gained.
Day-Wicks wasn't selected for Vic Country's two-point win over the Allies seven days earlier.
But after a three goal, 24 possession game for the Pioneers on the same day he reclaimed his spot and was so nearly the hero.
Down by a point with 90 seconds remaining, Day-Wicks appeared to have clunked a mark on the goal-line, but it was not paid by the umpire.
Everyone stopped, but the quick-thinking Day-Wicks snapped around his body for his second of the game to give his side back the lead that they would inevitably relinquish.
Pioneers teammate James Barrat was also in the side and has displayed his versatility across the carnival.
After dominating for the Pioneers up forward in the first half of the season, Barrat was solid down back on Sunday with 11 possessions and five marks.
