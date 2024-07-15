Bendigo Hawks Aquatic the toast of Swimming Victoria - again

Bendigo Hawks Aquatic is the best club in Victoria for the second-straight year.
After making great improvements in and out of the pool, the Hawks were crowned the Swimming Victoria Club of the Year at a gala awards night in Melbourne.
"It's a huge privilege that, like most sporting clubs, we're run by volunteers and club success is through the energy and passion and commitment that the volunteers bring each and every day,'' BHA president Adam Webb said.
"These awards are nice to recognise the contributions of many volunteers and the families in particular."
The Hawks' success was built around a strategic plan that was introduced two years ago.
"At that point club numbers hovered somewhere between 50 and 60 and now we touch on just under 200,'' Webb said.
"It highlights that you have to have a plan to get where you want to go. Just like coaches talk to swimmers around setting goals and objectives in terms of their swimming aspirations, it's no different for the administrators running the club and shaping the club for the next generation of swimmers coming through.
"We're custodians of 150 years of Bendigo swimming history through the Bendigo Swimming Club and Eaglehawk Swimming club who became Bendigo Hawks in 2012.
"We want to make sure we leave it better than we found it."
Webb said the recognition of the Hawks' work was testament to the progress of swimming in Bendigo.
He said local clubs the Hawks, Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat were working together to foster the next generation of talent.
"The biggest thing to come from this award, particularly for the second year in a row, it shows that competitive swimming in Bendigo is a growth sport,'' Webb said.
"Of all the things we're proudest of as a club, particularly in the last 18 months, is the work that's gone into forming Swimming Bendigo, which is the reflection of the three clubs working together to overcome obstacles that you face.
"We have a really strong focus on the future of the sport in central Victoria.
"68 years ago Faith Leech won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics and we haven't had anyone from Bendigo swimming win one since then.
"Yes, we have Jenna Strauch swimming for Australia now, but there's no reason why we can't do that in the same way metropolitan clubs do, particularly in Melbourne and Queensland.
"That's really the goal for the collective swimming community. Why not us?"
Webb said the next step in the development of Bendigo swimming was a plan to enhance facilities.
"There's 1200 kids per week in Bendigo that do learn to swim (program),'' he said.
"That highlights the importance of thinking about a long-term aquatic strategy for the city of Bendigo.
"All three clubs in Bendigo are growing and for competitive swimming clubs to continue that growth we need access to lanes to train.
"You look at the success Bendigo East has had with John Jordan's squad swimmers competing at nationals and the Olympic trials, that just shows the potential is there for Bendigo swimming to produce another Faith Leech.
"We're only scratching the surface now and the future is about how we uniform together to make it work."
The Hawks are now preparing for their next major event - the final round of the Swimming Bendigo Super Series on July 28 at Gurri Wanyarra.
