Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Hawks Aquatic the toast of Swimming Victoria - again

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 15 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic swimmer Tricia Sambrooks is one of nearly 200 members of the club. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic swimmer Tricia Sambrooks is one of nearly 200 members of the club. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo Hawks Aquatic is the best club in Victoria for the second-straight year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.