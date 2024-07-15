Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'It's like a Hollywood movie': hunting gun returned after anonymous call

Brodie Everist
By Brodie Everist
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three thieves stole a high-powered rifle from Aaron Hall Epsom home. Picture by Darren Howe
Three thieves stole a high-powered rifle from Aaron Hall Epsom home. Picture by Darren Howe

An Epsom man has followed an anonymous caller's direction to get his gun back after it was stolen from his car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Everist

Brodie Everist

Journalist

Brodie Everist is a Bendigo-based journalist who joined the Bendigo Advertiser in 2024 after covering news in North East Victoria for two years. Reach out with news or updates to brodie.everist@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.