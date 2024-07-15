Molly Metcalf's record-breaking day, Thunder continue to improve in CVFL

A record Eaglehawk goal haul, some fantastic Indigenous Round jumpers and a Friday night lights top-of-the-table clash were the highlights of a big weekend of Central Victorian Football League action.
The CVFL celebrated NAIDOC Week in style, with sides sporting Indigenous-designed jumpers and conducting pre-game smoking ceremonies, including at Weeroona Oval, where Bendigo Thunder welcomed Marong.
Bendigo Thunder coach Mick McInnes said it was a privilege for his side to play in such a match.
"We spoke about how proud we are to represent Indigenous culture in our changerooms pre-game," McInnes said.
"I didn't know until yesterday that our runner, Sharni Barker, is an Indigenous woman.
"She spoke beforehand, along with a few other girls who have Indigenous partners which was great.
"It was a lovely ceremony run by Peta Hudson, and both sides enjoyed it thoroughly.
"Our trainer, who comes from South Africa, loved it because she knew nothing about Indigenous culture and learned so much from it."
On the field, the Thunder recorded their fifth win of the year, defeating the Panthers 14.9 (93) to 2.1 (13).
They got the job done early, slotting nine goals to one in the first half.
The Thunder have won two of their last three games, and McInnes is beginning to see improvement in his first year in charge of the team.
"It was another really good performance," McInnes said.
"We know we're a long way off the top sides, but we're improving, so it was nice to get a bit of reward.
"We played some good team footy, and our forward line worked pretty well, but credit to Marong, they showed how much they've improved as well after half-time."
The Panthers fought bravely in the second half, only conceding five majors.
Hannah Perry and Jaime Sawers, with five majors, were the Thunder's best.
"Hannah played mainly forward half and floated through the middle where her experience helps a lot," McInnes said.
"Jaime (Sawers) has been in the midfield most of the year but she spent time up forward on Sunday.
"She's a clever player and ended up with five goals, which was handy as we needed somebody to stand up and kick multiple goals."
Elsewhere, Eaglehawk co-coach Molly Metcalf kicked a record club haul for senior women's footy, slotting 10 majors in her side's 18.17 (125) to 0.0 (0) victory over North Bendigo.
The CVFL stalwart has the Hawks humming ahead of the toughest task possible this Friday night, taking on the undefeated, two-time reigning premiers Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
The Magpies brushed aside their biggest challengers, Golden Square, 9.8 (62) to 4.1 (25) under the Wade Street lights last Friday night.
The first-versus-second blockbuster lived up to its billing for three quarters, with the Bulldogs only 11 points in arrears at the last change.
But the Magpie's class and experience were evident in the final term, slotting six goals to two.
Captain Tiahna Cochrane was best-on-ground with three goals.
White Hills forfeited its match with Woorinen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.