For sale: Want a pub and post office rolled into one?

Time is running out for anyone who wants to own their own pub and post office in central Victoria.
They have until the end of the week to make an expression of interest in the Toolleen Hotel.
The historic establishment's business and freehold is on offer.
The historic establishment dates back to 1873 and is located at the corner of the Northern Highway, Axedale-Toolleen Road and Cornella-Toolleen Road.
The hotel is the central hub for the Toolleen community and is a major tourism attraction given its location halfway between Echuca and Melbourne.
The investment opportunity includes the hotel, attached two room accommodation and function room.
Buyers would also secure the Toolleen post office which operates out of the hotel, a three-bedroom residence on site and 11 acres of land across multiple blocks.
The vacant land has been zoned for both farming use and residential use.
The hotel also operates as a general store to service the community.
Located in central Victoria's wine country, the region will never be short of tourists or events flocking to sample some of the best produce in the state.
The liquor license for the venue covers 210 patrons in total with 70 within the hotel itself and another 150 in the function center.
Attached to the venue is the Tin Shed, a function room, which hosts a range of music and community events and has its own bar.
The expressions of interest period ends at the week, on July 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.