Arkinstall's heroics spark Epsom, perfect 10 for Spring Gully women

A masterclass from midfielder Cooper Arkinstall has rejuvenated Epsom's CV League One Men season.
Arkinstall scored four goals himself and set up a fifth goal as the Scorpions stunned Shepparton South 5-1.
The victory lifted Epsom off the bottom of the table and strengthened the club's hopes of avoiding relegation.
"It was a crucial win for us at this stage of the season,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith said.
"It's the first time this season that we've put together a really dominant 90-minute performance against one of the top sides."
The Scorpions led 2-0 at half-time and extended the margin to five goals before Shepparton South scored a late consolation goal.
Arkinstall's second goal of the match was a sensational long-range effort that gave the Shepparton South keeper no chance.
He also split the South defence with a fine run and laid off a pass for youngster Logan Hromenko to score.
"Cooper has gone to a different level this year,'' Smith said of Arkinstall.
"This year we're playing him as an attacking midfielder instead of the wing... and he's been able to open the field for us and he's running at opposing defenders and causing them trouble.
"Even defensively he's been enormous with his workrate,"
Epsom is off the bottom of the ladder and that place now belongs to Spring Gully.
The Reds are two points behind Epsom after they lost 3-0 to ladder-leader Tatura at Stanley Avenue on Saturday night.
Spring Gully didn't get any points out of the clash, but it was a much-improved effort.
The Ibises belted the Reds 12-0 when they last met, but this time around Spring Gully was more competitive.
Justin Milic, Fraser Gosstray and coach Tristan Zito were the goal scorers for Tatura.
"It was very muddy and it was pretty hard to move the ball around,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"The last time we played it was a bit of thrashing, but they've turned it around since them and they put up a fight. Credit to them it was a tough game.
"All three of our goals came from set pieces, so we didn;t get the ball moving much in general play.
"We were happy to walk out of there with the three points."
With the top six teams qualifying for the League One Men finals series, sixth-placed Shepparton United earned a valuable three points in a 3-1 win over fifth-placed Shepparton SC.
Scores were level at 1-1 at half-time, but Shepparton United had the better of the second-half.
Abdullah Farhood, Noor Baqiri and Willie Sauiluma found the back of the net for United, while Mohammed Al-Gazaly scored for Shepparton SC.
Shepparton United has 10 points, just one behind Shepparton SC and within striking distance of fourth-placed Shepparton South on 14 points.
Tatura is on top on 30 points, nine clear of Eaglehawk, with Strathdale third on 17 points.
Top-two teams Spring Gully and Strathfieldsaye Colts United continued their strong form.
The Reds saw off Tatura 3-0, while Colts overcame a gallant Shepparton South 4-2.
Spring Gully wasn't at its brilliant best in difficult conditions at Stanley Avenue, but the home side never really looked like dropping points.
A Letesha Bawden goal gave the Reds the lead in the first half and Tatura's cause wasn't helped when they went down to 10 players after the sending off of Isabella Pellegrino.
The Ibises defended stoutly, but eventually the Reds broke through their wall.
A sublime finish from Paige Conder gave the Reds a 2-0 lead before Bawden added her second goal for the game.
Spring Gully has 10 wins from 10 games and 30 points - six clear of Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Shepparton United.
Colts needed two goals from Maddie Ridsdale and singles from Bridget Chamberlain and Michelle Duffy to see off a determined challenge from Shepparton South.
Aleisha Nardella and Samantha Comline scored for Shepparton South.
The Kyneton District versus Shepparton United game was the Rosemarene Legalo and Sian Hooppell show.
10 goals were scored for the game and they all came from Legalo and Hooppell.
Legalo had a day out for Shepparton United, scoring all seven of her side's goals to take her season total of 19.
Hooppell scored a hat-trick for Kyneton and has nine goals for the championship season.
Ladder: Spring Gully 30, Strathfieldsaye Colts United 24, Shepparton United 24, La Trobe Uni 13, Tatura 13, Eaglehawk 10, Kyneton 3, Shepparton South 1.
