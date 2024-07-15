Buyers swoop on Hungry Jacks property in multi-million dollar sale

Overseas investors have bought Golden Square's Hungry Jacks, seeing off other buyers with a multi-million dollar winning bid.
The new Chinese owners fended off offers from multiple bidders locally, interstate and offshore at auction.
They got the freehold for $3.82 million after a bidding war that drove the price up $820,000.
The auction was handled by the Stonebridge National Portfolio Auction and attracted six registered bidders.
Stonebridge's Rorey James said the new owners were keen to secure the property given the existing tenants had recently signed a 10-year lease of the Hungry Jacks.
"The buyers were ultimately attracted to the renewed 10-year lease, despite being an older-aged building and in a regional location," he said.
Kevin Tong, also of Stonebridge, said the buyers were sourced by the organisation.
He said in the last three months there has been an uptick in the interest from offshore Asian investment in the hospitality and retail industry in Australia.
"What was interesting was that the top two bidders were sourced through our Stonebridge Asia Practice team," he said.
"With both of them being underbidders from recent campaigns with our team.
"When it got to the last two bidders neither of them wanted to stop given they had both missed out on similar properties recently."
Other properties recently purchased for large sums of money included a KFC in Prahran for $5.25 million, Slade Health in Mount Waverley for $8.9 million and Guardian Childcare in Essendon for $9 million.
The Stonebridge team said a large portion of the investors had been cashed up buyers who have been less reliant on borrowing money and therefore not as impacted by the higher interest rates.
Of the 36 properties sold by Stonebridge in Victoria since May, 17 or 47 per cent, have gone to Asian buyers.
The trend is expected to remain for the immediate future, Stonebridge's team said.
The fast food restaurant, located at the corner of High Street and Thistle Street, had been held in the previous family for more than 35 years before changing hands.
