Tributes continue for former mayor Rod Fyffe

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
Making news over the weekend, the tributes continued to flow for the late Rod Fyffe, who passed away on Friday.
Fyffe's favourite local football team - Golden Square - marked his passing by wearing black arm bands in Saturday's BFNL clash with Castlemaine.
The Bulldogs went on to produce one of their best performances of the season in a 71-point win over the Magpies.
Elsewhere in sport, White Hills proved too good for North Bendigo in the HDFNL top-of-the-table clash.
The top four teams in the LVFNL played each other in round 13 and it was Marong and Pyramid Hill who scored impressive victories.
On the basketball court, the Bendigo Braves men and women's teams both failed to qualify for the NBL1 South play-offs.
Hope your team won over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
