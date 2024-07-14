Elmore back to brilliant best ahead of HDFNL blockbuster

Elmore gave its HDFNL netball rivals a not so gentle reminder that it remains a genuine flag contender.
The Bloods dismantled fifth-placed Heathcote 71-38 in ruthless fashion.
"It was one of our best all-round games,'' Bloods' goal shooter Gabe Richards said.
"We've had some dips in the last few weeks, although we did play well against Leitchville-Gunbower (last week), but it was overshadowed by the scorebook error.
"It seems to me that we're coming together and gelling well."
The most pleasing sign for Richards was Elmore's spread of contributors.
"It was really hard to pick our best players because we had such a consistent game across the board,'' Richards said.
"It was a game where everyone contributed."
It was the perfect lead-in to next week's blockbuster against ladder-leader White Hills.
"White Hills are always tough, you want to be playing your best when you come up against them,'' Richards said.
White Hills scored a regulation 54-30 win over a plucky North Bendigo on Saturday.
The Demons swung the changes throughout the match and tested different combinations ahead of the key contest against Elmore.
Mt Pleasant returned to winning form with a comprehensive victory over LBU.
Winless in their previous five games, the young Blues outplayed the Cats 57-38.
It was a 43-goal turnaround from the last time the two sides met in round five.
Colbinabbin continued its brilliant form with a resounding 82-35 win over Huntly.
The second-placed Hoppers, who have won nine games in a row, piled on their highest score of the season.
Ladder: White Hills 48, Colbinabbin 40, Elmore 40, Leitchville-Gunbower 32, Heathcote 28, Mt Pleasant 12, North Bendigo 8, LBU 8, Huntly 8.
