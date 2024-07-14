Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Elmore back to brilliant best ahead of HDFNL blockbuster

July 14 2024 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards.
Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards.

Elmore gave its HDFNL netball rivals a not so gentle reminder that it remains a genuine flag contender.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.