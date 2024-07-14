Pyramid Hill, Serpentine the big winners in Loddon Valley netball

A brilliant night on the training track helped Pyramid Hill produce an imposing victory in Loddon Valley netball on Saturday.
In a performance that would have raised the eyebrows of the other top-five teams, second-placed Pyramid Hill belted fourth-placed Bridgewater 53-31.
"We had a really solid training session on Thursday night where we had most of our team together, which is quite rare,'' Pyramid Hill coach Chelsea Emmerson said.
"That training session led to a really strong performance (against Bridgewater)."
Restricting a quality side like Bridgewater to 31 goals was testament to the Bulldogs' super defence across the court.
Two players in particular stood out for Pyramid Hill.
"We had a standout performance from Aleesha Flanagan in goal keeper and she combined brilliantly with our goal defence Abbey Dingwall,'' Emmerson said.
"They set it up from quarter one, they had intercepts galore, read the play well and created so many turnovers for us."
On the flipside, Bridgewater was left to lament one of its worst efforts of the season.
The Mean Machine had been one of the in-form teams of the competition prior to Saturday's defeat.
"It was really disappointing, particularly in the second-half when the score blew out,'' Bridgewater co-coach Caz Wood said.
"In the third quarter we were restricted to only four goals. Credit to Pyramid Hill, their defensive pressure in our attack end affected our ball placement and challenged everyone of our drives.
"We struggled to convert any turnovers or centre passes. It's something we've got to work on.
"We don't want to walk away with negative thoughts about the game. I thought our first and second quarters were really competitive and we matched Pyramid Hill with speed and the consistency of our plays.
"Our second-half really let us down."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine all but cemented a finals berth with a comfortable 69-36 home win over Marong.
The victory moved the Bears two-and-a-half games clear of Marong in the race for fifth spot with five rounds remaining.
"It was an awesome win and one that has set us up for the rest of the season,'' Bears' coach Danni O'Toole said.
"We had a very honest discussion through the week about our last couple of performances.
"We lost our cool against Newbridge and credit to them their pressure was just too good.
"We didn't play up to our standard against Newbridge and we didn't play up to our standard against Inglewood either.
"We spoke about what we wanted to get out of the season and to the girls' credit everyone responded and it was a huge team win.
"It was a win that gives us a lot of confidence."
The way the Bears are playing they'll fancy their chances of upstaging fourth-placed Bridgewater next Saturday.
Newbridge moved above Bridgewater into third place on the ladder after it outplayed Inglewood 66-30.
In the final game of the round, Mitiamo consolidated top spot on the table when it thrashed Calivil United 89-37.
Ladder: Mitiamo 40, Pyramid Hill 40, newbridge 34, Bridgewater 32, BL-Serpentine 28, Marong 18, MGYCW 12, Calivil United 4, Inglewood 0.
