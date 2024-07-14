Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Pyramid Hill, Serpentine the big winners in Loddon Valley netball

Updated July 14 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine goal shooter Ava Francis looks to score in Saturday's big win over Marong. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine goal shooter Ava Francis looks to score in Saturday's big win over Marong. Picture by Adam Bourke

A brilliant night on the training track helped Pyramid Hill produce an imposing victory in Loddon Valley netball on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.