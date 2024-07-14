600 trees and new sign latest in Garden Gully Reserve restoration

Around 600 trees and a new sign have been added to the Garden Gully Recreation Reserve as part of a volunteer-led restoration of the former mine site.
The Ironbark Gully Friends Landcare Group began re-introducing native plants at the reserve four years ago during Victoria's COVID-19 lockdowns.
The group's president, Liam Sibly, said the project helped create a sense of control during a time of uncertainty and chaos.
"It was a way of keeping our volunteers focused on making their little patch better," Mr Sibly said.
"We thought, 'Well, there's this patch here, let's take out the weeds, dig a few holes so we can let the storm water seep into it and then plant out the grasses'."
"And then nature's just taken its own hold and it's really coming along."
The new sign will help visitors identify native grasses and explains their importance to Indigenous culture and the eco-system.
Aside from educating the community about native plants, the sign also celebrates the efforts of the volunteers who helped re-introduce them into the area, Mr Sibly said.
"We're really proud of what we did over the last four years and we want to keep building upon that," he said.
"And we just want to attract people to what we're doing here because it takes a lot of hands to transform this landscape."
The group's next major project will be at the Prouses Road Recreation Reserve.
