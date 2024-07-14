Bendigo Advertiser
600 trees and new sign latest in Garden Gully Reserve restoration

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated July 15 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 7:00am
Albie Spencely plants trees with other Ironbark Gully Friends Landcare Group volunteers. Picture by Darren Howe
Around 600 trees and a new sign have been added to the Garden Gully Recreation Reserve as part of a volunteer-led restoration of the former mine site.

