Eaglehawk young guns shine in upset win over Bendigo netball top-five rival

Eaglehawk's development as a group was on show as the Hawks soared to their best win of the BFNL A-grade season on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Borough outplayed fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye 45-33 to stretch their winning streak to three and, most importantly, moved a big step closer to securing a finals berth.
"The girls played really well,'' Eaglehawk coach Kylie Piercy said.
"They've been working really hard and they got the rewards for that on Saturday."
The Hawks grabbed an early lead and they increased the margin steadily in an effort that Piercy said was their best four-quarter game of the season.
The Storm weren't helped by the sending off of two players for two minutes for two separate incidents.
Piercy said the Hawks had key contributors across the court.
"It really was a great team effort,'' Piercy said.
"Morgan Keating was outstanding, Elley Lawton was very good, Amy Ryan was really good and Gracie Berryman was exceptional and that's taking nothing away from the other girls that played.
"Poppy McPherson was awesome, Gabe Marlow played half a game, but impacted the game really well. Lucy Morcom and Tiarni Baxter were very good as well, it was a game where everyone played their role.
"We are playing really well as a team."
While they've had a couple of byes thrown in as well, the Hawks haven't tasted defeat since playing Sandhurst on June 1 and they're gathering some momentum and confidence.
"We're improving, but we're not getting too ahead of ourselves,'' Piercy said.
"We're confident that our brand of play is working well and we'll continue to work hard on it."
The Hawks play bottom side Castlemaine next week before they enter Bendigo netball's dreaded three-week patch from hell - Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst.
Kangaroo Flat returned to the court from a break on Saturday and spoiled South Bendigo coach Alicia McGlashan's 300-game milestone.
The Roos won 54-31 in a game that coach Jayden Cowling described as "sloppy".
"South Bendigo played and took the game right up to us,'' Cowling said.
"I think you could tell we hadn't played for three weeks. We were sloppy and it wasn't the best game of netball.
"It was good to get the girls back out on court, but in saying that I thought South Bendigo have stepped up which is great for the league."
McGlashan, a premiership player with Kangaroo Flat, was one of South Bendigo's best players in her milestone match, while mid-season recruit Yolande Miller continued her fine start to her BFNL career.
"I thought Alicia stood up and played a real captain's game for South Bendigo,'' Cowling said.
"Their new goal shooter (Miller) was quite solid as well."
Goal defender Ingrid Hopkins and goal keeper Megan Wilson were best for the Roos.
"Ingrid is having a very good year, I think she's getting better with age,'' Cowling said of Hopkins.
"It was a really defensive game and I thought Ingrid and Megan Wilson really stepped up for us."
In the final game of the round, Golden Square kept its finals hopes alive when it thrashed Castlemaine 78-26.
Square remains in sixth place on the ladder - two games behind fifth-placed Eaglehawk.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 28, Sandhurst 28, Gisborne 28, Strathfieldsaye 20, Eaglehawk 20, Golden Square 12, South Bendigo 8, Castlemaine 4.
