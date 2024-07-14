Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Eaglehawk young guns shine in upset win over Bendigo netball top-five rival

July 14 2024 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Keating and Tiarni Baxter were two of Eaglehawk's best players against Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe
Morgan Keating and Tiarni Baxter were two of Eaglehawk's best players against Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk's development as a group was on show as the Hawks soared to their best win of the BFNL A-grade season on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.