Rare finals miss for Braves women, but can still win NBL1 national title

THE Bendigo Braves women won't get the chance to defend their NBL1 south title, but are still in the running to be crowned national champions.
While the Braves women won their final regular season game against Kilsyth on Saturday night, other results didn't go their way and they finish the season in ninth position.
However, as the reigning NBL1 national women's champions, the Braves earn a berth in next month's NBL1 National FInals to be played from August 16 to 18 on the Sunshine Coast.
The National Finals feature the champions from the five NBL1 conferences across the country, as well as the reigning champions, giving Bendigo a lifeline to chase back-to-back titles.
The Braves women closed out their NBL1 south regular season with a 90-67 win on the road against Kilsyth.
However, to have finished eighth and made the finals the Braves needed Geelong to defeat Diamond Valley.
But Diamond Valley's 95-84 victory consigned the Braves' women to ninth in what is a rare season where they miss the finals, finishing with a 12-10 record.
"Having a winning record with two to four starters missing from our line-up for 16 of 22 games is a solid effort," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said.
"The emergence of Caitlin Richardson and Lavinia Cox has been highlights of the season and we'll now turn out attention to the NBL1 Nationals in August."
Hot on the heels of being announced as a competitor in The One Finals tournament in Paris later this month, Lavinia Cox produced a stellar performance for the Braves in the win over Kilsyth.
The young gun scored 23 points, including shooting three-of-seven from three-point range, and had six rebounds to complement 24 points from star Amy Atwell.
And the passing skills of gun veteran Kelly Wilson were on full display. Wilson dished out 14 of the Braves' 17 assists for the game, while also scoring 13 points.
Kasey Burton also had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Braves men - who were missing the injured Rowan Mckenzie - end their 2024 season with a 7-15 record after going down 86-72 to Kilsyth.
The game was in the balance at three quarter-time as Kilsyth led by one point, before the Thunder closed out with a 23-10 final term.
The trio of Mitch Clarke (29), Andrew Robinson (18) and Billy Smythe (15) combined to score 62 of the Braves' 72 points.
Clarke's 29 points were the most by a Braves men's player this season and included shooting three-of-three from three-point range.
In other basketball news, former Bendigo Spirit players Alex Wilson - who is also playing with the Braves women this season - and Alicia Froling have been officially announced as new signings for rival WNBL clubs.
Wilson, who will represent Australia in the 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics, is joining the Perth Lynx, while Froling has signed with her original WNBL team Townsville.
