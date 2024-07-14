Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Review

Rare finals miss for Braves women, but can still win NBL1 national title

July 14 2024 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Wilson dished out 14 assists for the Bendigo Braves women on Saturday night. Picture by Darren Howe
Kelly Wilson dished out 14 assists for the Bendigo Braves women on Saturday night. Picture by Darren Howe

THE Bendigo Braves women won't get the chance to defend their NBL1 south title, but are still in the running to be crowned national champions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.