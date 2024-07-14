This round of the HDFNL proved just what a topsy-turvy season 2024 is

SATURDAY'S round 14 of the Heathcote District league was a prime example of the topsy-turvy nature of the 2024 season.
Three of Saturday's four games featured result reversals from the corresponding round five earlier in the year, with White Hills, Huntly and Mount Pleasant all avenging defeats.
In the blockbuster at Scott Street between first and second White Hills took a major step towards securing its first top-of-the-ladder finish since 2005 with a 22-point win over North Bendigo.
The Demons made more of their opportunities inside 50, having three less scoring shots than the Bulldogs in winning 15.11 (101) to 10.19 (79).
The result was a 48-point turnaround from round five when the Bulldogs won by 26 points, while it was also a resounding bounce back from the Demons after the previous week's upset loss at the hands of Colbinabbin.
"We had started to drop away a bit the past couple of weeks and go away from the things that help us be the side we are and can be," White Hills co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz said.
"It was a bit of a wake-up call last week and we put it on a few of our leaders this week and they really stood up.
"Our captain Rhys Irwin really led from the front, Callum Crisp in the ruck stood up and gave us first use, Mitch Dole through the middle and forward sparked us and then the guys like Ben Taylor and Ryan Walker who have been really consistent were again really good.
"But honestly, it was hard to fault anyone in our side today; we just got back to playing a really good team brand of football."
Antonowicz is the first player in the competition to reach 50 goals for the year after kicking five, while team-mate Liam Bartels slotted four.
Both teams at times played the game with just 17 players on the field after three reports were laid, with North Bendigo captain Aarryn Craig (rough conduct) early in the game and the Demons' pair of vice-captain Ben Bacon (rough conduct) and Jake Pallpratt (striking) all going in the book.
North Bendigo is the No.1 ranked team for conversion this year at 56.0 per cent, but accuracy eluded the Bulldogs with their wayward return of 10.19.
It was just the second time this season the Bulldogs have kicked more behinds than goals. The other time it happened was in their only other loss when they scored 8.12 in a five-point defeat to Huntly in round six.
The Bulldogs' 10.19 included 1.7 in the final term.
"It (the inaccuracy) was probably a result of having shots from the wrong position, a bit of decision making at times and White Hills' good defensive efforts," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We weren't great in a lot of the areas we pride ourselves on, but in saying that, White Hills' midfield smashed ours and their contested footy, skills and cleanness was much better than ours.
"We spoke after the game about the amount of times we fumbled and I don't reckon I've seen so many blokes kick helicopter kicks.
"We weren't great, but the opposition only let you be as good as you can be."
The Demons outscored the Bulldogs in all four quarters in what was the first time since round nine, 2021 against LBU North Bendigo hasn't won at least one quarter in a game.
Gun forward Dylan Klemm kicked four goals for the Bulldogs, who named the consistent midfield pair of Nick Waterson and Ryan Hartley their two best.
Reigning premier Mount Pleasant is back in the top five and for the first time this season has strung together back-to-back wins.
Against an opponent they lost to by 36 points in round five, this time the Blues were 42-point victors over Lockington-Bamawm United, winning the 18.17 (125) to 12.11 (83) at Toolleen.
The Blues have now won consecutive matches against LBU and Heathcote - two sides they lost to earlier in the season.
The Blues put together four consistent quarters, with the win spearheaded by eight goals to forward Ben Bisset.
"We worked our way up to that five or six-goal buffer and were able to hold that for most of the day," Blues coach Cameron Carter said.
"Ben was really good for us up forward. I think he finished with 8.3 and probably clunked 15 marks.
"I thought Downsy (Chris Down) and Tyler Phillips had a great battle in the ruck. We probably gave the nod to Downsy and they probably gave it to Phillips.
"Daniel Whiting played a really good game, Jack Hickman was good for us again and I thought both the White boys (Bailey and Fletcher) were good as well."
In what's very much a fresh-looking LBU side this year, it was two of the side's experienced premiership players in Jesse Collins (four goals) and former coach Brodie Collins who were the Cats' best.
Jack Reiter was again lively inside 50 for the Cats, with his three goals the fifth game in a row he has slotted at least three.
Huntly recovered from a scoreless third quarter to defeat Colbinabbin for the first time since 2018.
The much improved Hawks again proved what a tough assignment they are to play against on their home ground as they beat the inaccurate Grasshoppers 8.7 (55) to 5.17 (47).
The Hawks were 15 points up at half-time, but after being outscored 2.4 to 0.0 in the third term trailed at the last change by one point.
However, the Hawks - who had Tori Ferguson reported by a goal umpire for a headbutt - kicked the only two goals of the final quarter to win their fourth game of the season and reverse their 24-point loss to the Grasshoppers in round five.
"Colbo really came at us in the third quarter, but we just persisted and were able to find a way to get it done in the last quarter," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"We were a bit smarter with our tempo in the last quarter and that's a sign of the maturity of the group that has come a long way through the season."
Former coach Harry Whittle was named best for the Hawks in an unfamiliar role.
"We tried something different with Harry playing in our backline and he probably took five or six intercept marks and didn't lose too many 1 v 1 contests," Morcom said.
"Brodie Fry was unavailable with a bit of a knee knock from last week, so we knew we'd need some stronger bodies in our backline and Harry played it to perfection."
Forward Lachy Wilson was the Hawks' sole multiple goalkicker with four.
Colbinabbin - which slipped from fifth to sixth with the loss - will be rueing one that got away given the Grasshoppers had 22 scoring shots to 15, with their score of 5.17 including 0.6 in the final term.
Classy veteran Nick Knight was the Grasshoppers' best.
Heathcote gave a reminder of what it's capable of with a 105-point win over Elmore at home.
The Saints have been patchy over their past 10 games, but produced a strong performance to beat the Bloods 25.18 (168) to 10.3 (63).
"We haven't played well at home this year, so it was good to be able to do that today and put four quarters together for the first time this year," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
The Saints welcomed in star midfielder/forward Zak Saad for his first game back from a knee injury and he kicked three goals first-up.
The Saints also had Corey Grindlay, Mitch McLean and Cooper Webber-Mirkin kick three, while Jackson Conforti bagged five.
Down the other end James Harney kicked five of Elmore's 10 goals.
"It was a tough day today; Heathcote showed they are a classy team and we had to play catch-up after being jumped early," said Bloods coach Nathan Kay, who was his side's best player.
The Bloods have a knee injury concern out of the game to midfielder Jake Dick-O'Flaherty.
