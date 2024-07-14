Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL
Match Report

Entertainment aplenty as Bloods outlast Roos in Harry Trott Oval shootout

By Richard Jones
Updated July 14 2024 - 11:14am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Brody Haddow handballs. The Bloods won a shootout against Kangaroo Flat by seven points on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
South Bendigo's Brody Haddow handballs. The Bloods won a shootout against Kangaroo Flat by seven points on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

SOUTH Bendigo sneaked home by seven points over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday in one of the hardest fought and most entertaining matches of the 2024 BFNL season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.