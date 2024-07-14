Entertainment aplenty as Bloods outlast Roos in Harry Trott Oval shootout

SOUTH Bendigo sneaked home by seven points over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday in one of the hardest fought and most entertaining matches of the 2024 BFNL season.
Scores were level with four minutes to go until Bloods' co-coach Steven Stroobants was paid a mark in the outer pocket at the cricket nets end.
After drilling four goals earlier in the day, he scored a point only but it was enough to give South the lead.
And when Will Marks drilled a major from point blank range moments later the Bloods were home.
But credit must go to the Roos who led at every change, but could manage just three majors to South's five in the tense final quarter.
They had five players who nailed two majors or more with Jack Lefroy's three the pick of the bunch as they just went down 16.17 (113) to 16.10 (106).
Kangaroo Flat led by five points at the main break after an even and entertaining first half.
They'd booted 10 goals from 13 scoring shots, while the inaccurate Bloods had eight majors from 18.
Things looked tense for the Bloods after Kangaroo Flat had nailed five goals to one in the opening term with Harry Whitty (two), Lefroy and Lachlan Dalziel all on target.
The Bloods' midfield ace Brody Haddow, one of the top on-ballers in the BFNL, drilled the Bloods' only first term major with a set shot at the Neale St end.
South fought back admirably in the second quarter with seven goals to the Flat's five, but they were still behind by a kick at the main break.
Luke Ellings, another ace BFNL mid, marked out on his own and sank a third quarter Flat goal with South's answer coming from Cody Brooks.
Once again, it was back to a one-kick game: 70-65.
The see-sawing contest continued with first Haddow drilling a South major on the run, while the Roos' reply came off the boot of Xavier Dingfelder after he'd marked and goaled at the 26-minute mark.
Dingfelder's major gave Kangaroo Flat a narrow two-point lead at three-quarter time with the stage set for a gripping run home.
And the real drama did play out in the tense final quarter.
When the Roos bounced out to an early 15-point lead following a running goal from Dion Symons and an off-the-side-of-the-boot snap from Lefroy suddenly the Flat had jumped out to a handy advantage.
The Bloods fought back when Brock Harvey sank a major after marking when stretched to his full body length, followed by Matt McNaughton with only nine minutes to play.
A Stroobants set shot major gave the Bloods a narrow two-point lead and there were just six minutes to go.
The Flat had two chances but Angus Grant - following a 50m penalty - and Jake Hywood could manage just minor scores to tie up the scores with four minutes left: South 15.16 (106) to Flat's 16.10 (106).
Stroobants' important point and the sealer from Marks wrapped up a stirring win for the Bloods.
South Bendigo 1.4 8.10 11.15 16.17 (113)
Kangaroo Flat 4.2 10.3 13.5 16.10 (106)
GOALS: South Bendigo: S.Stroobants 4, B.Haddow 3, M.McNaughton 2, Z.Lockwood 1, A.Zimmerman 1, I.Miller 1, W.Marks 1, B.Harvey 1, Z.Holmes 1, C.Brooks 1; Kangaroo Flat: J.Lefroy 3, X.Dingfelder-hope 2, H.Whitty 2, L.Dalziel 2, L.Ellings 2, J.Hywood 1, J.Mayes 1, D.Stagg 1, C.Smith 1, T.Roberts 1
BEST: South Bendigo: ; Kangaroo Flat: A.Grant, J.Mayes, X.Dingfelder-hope, T.Roberts, E.Roberts, L.Ellings
