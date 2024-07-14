Tibbett's goal a highlight as Marong bounces back from shock LVFNL defeat

The make-up of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League top five is clearer after an eventful round 13 on Saturday.
Marong's hard-fought win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine basically guaranteed the Panthers the minor premiership and a direct path to the second-semi-final.
Pyramid Hill should finish inside the top three after its impressive eight-goal win over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Mean Machine and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, who play each other next weekend, will battle for third spot.
Newbridge kicked the highest score of the round in its 13-goal win over Inglewood and in the process moved closer to securing fifth spot.
Marong overcame a gallant Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and heavy conditions to win 8.14 (62) to 7.10 (52).
After suffering their first loss in more than two years last weekend, the Panthers came out firing and could have put the game to bed in a dominant opening quarter.
The Panthers kicked a wasteful 3.7 to no score and probably should have led by six goals and that kind of margin on such a heavy deck would have been mighty tough for the Bears to reel in.
After being let off the hook, the home side responded strongly in the opening stages of the second quarter, but much like Marong in the first term the Bears didn't make it count on the scoreboard.
They had the first five scoring shots of the second quarter, but only managed 1.4.
Against the run of play, Marong defender Richard Tibbett found space inside 50 and kicked truly on the run to steady the ship for the Panthers.
The second-half was a grind.
Every time it looked like Marong would break the game open the Bears responded to stay within striking distance.
Three goals down at the final change, the Bears threw everything at Marong in the last quarter.
They drew within 10 points with a few minutes on the clock, but despite some nervous moments Marong held on to record a victory that brought a smile to the face of coach Linton Jacobs.
"We'll take a fair bit out of that win,'' Jacobs said.
"Conditions were tough, but you have to adapt and take territory and change the way you play a bit. I'm not sure if we did that overly well, but what I did like is that we had intent around the ball and we were up for the contest.
"We were a lot hungrier today and I certainly couldn't fault our effort.
"Before the game I asked for a response (from last week's loss) and I certainly got it.
"I thought we controlled a lot of the game, but to Serpentine's credit they didn't go away all day and they were really gallant.
"Our ability to win some really important one-on-one contests late was the catalyst to us winning.
"In three months' time we might look back on this game as the game that shaped our year. I was rapt with the win."
Ruckman Matt Willox was best for Marong, while Matt Riordan was rock solid at centre half-back and Jack McCaig had a big impact on the game through the middle of the ground, particularly after half-time.
The Panthers did lose defender Sam Dean to his second hamstring injury of the season.
The Bears will take more positives than negatives out of the contest.
After arguably their worst quarter of the season to start the match, the Bears were brave in the way they worked their way back into the game.
Farran Priest started at full-forward, but he did most of his good work up the ground.
Tyler Miles was good again across half-back and in the middle, while Justin Laird won plenty of the ball.
The Bears now face a mini-final of sorts next Saturday at home against Bridgewater.
Pyramid Hill took a giant step towards clinching the double-chance for the LVFNL finals when it thumped fellow top-three contender Bridgewater by 47 points.
The Mean Machine led narrowly at half-time, but the second-half was one way traffic as the Bulldogs slammed home 10.7 to 2.4 to win convincingly, 16.11 (107) to 8.12 (60).
After losing to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in round 10, the Bulldogs have bounced back with three-straight wins, including back-to-back victories over reigning premier Marong and Bridgewater.
"These are the games we get ourselves up for,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"These are the opponents we're likely to face in the finals, so it's good exposure to that type of environment with massive pressure.
"It was good to see the way we handled that pressure in the first half and then we were able to wrestle some momentum and hold on to that in the second-half."
It was a physical contest for the first half as the Mean Machine took the game right up to Pyramid Hill.
The Dogs improved their execution going forward after the main break and they found an unlikely hero in attack.
After spending the first half in defence, Jack Burns was swung forward by Fitzpatrick in the second-half and he bobbed up with four goals.
In a pleasing sign for the Dogs, Seb Relouw also kicked a season-high haul of four goals.
"Seb got into some really good spots today and kicked some good goals on the run,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"Jack Burns did a hamstring earlier in the year and has had to earn his spot (in the senior side). He started in defence and went forward after half-time and was very good."
Midfielder Ben Knight and defender Tom McGregor continued their brilliant form for the Dogs.
Bridgewater star Lachy Sharp was restricted to three goals by Pyramid Hill full-back Dylan Morison, while Jack Timmins held Josh Martyn to one goal.
With Harry Conway and Andrew Collins sidelined, the Mean Machine struggled for competitive options forward of the ball outside of Sharp.
Harry McKinley, Bo Alexander and Lee Coghlan were best for a Bridgewater side that is under the pump to stay inside the top three.
The Bulldogs have an anxious wait to see the results of scans on Jesse Sheahan's knee.
The key forward went down in a tackle and the Dogs are hoping it's not a season-ending injury.
Newbridge kicked its biggest score of the season in a 13-goal thumping of Inglewood.
The Maroons piled on 19.12 (126) to 7.6 (48) in their best four-quarter effort of the season and in the process strengthened their finals hopes.
"We pencilled this in as a big game for us and rose to the occasion,'' Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"(Co-coach) Sam Gale brought up how we've played well in patches against the top teams... it was nice to start well and continue it for four quarters.
"We were down to 17 men in the third quarter and we still managed to outscore them. There's been times we've been overrun in final quarters, but we've worked hard on our fitness and work ethic and we're playing out games better."
The Maroons were reduced to 17 men when Gale was reported in the third quarter for a high bump.
Key forward Chris Dixon bagged six goals for Newbridge, while Matt McArthur, who had only kicked one goal for the year prior to Saturday, relished the chance to spend time forward and kicked four majors.
Unfortunately for the Maroons, McArthur suffered a rib injury in the dying stages of the game and he faces multiple weeks on the sidelines.
Tyler McLeod, Ed Aujard and Ben McKinley set the tone for a Maroons side that controlled the match from start to finish.
Inglewood was best served by defender Cody Stobaus, Lachlan Ford and coach Ferg Payne.
The Blues, who were without key recruits Liam Marciano and Will Allen, are not out of the race for fifth, but their slim hope now rests with getting help from other results over the concluding five rounds.
For the Maroons, their finals destiny is in their own hands.
"We want to control that and not rely on other results falling our way,'' Smith said.
"We've done some tough yards the last month against some top quality teams and now we have a chance to reap some rewards and, hopefully, be there at the end of the season."
Calivil United remains in the hunt for fifth spot after it defeated Mitiamo by 50 points.
The 14.9 (93) to 6.7 (43) victory saw the Demons move to 16 points - the same as fifth-placed Newbridge, but the Maroons have a superior percentage and a slightly easier run home.
"We had a big emphasis on just getting the four points today,'' Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
"If we got some percentage on top of that it would help, but Mitiamo took the game right up to us and we didn't execute too well in the first half.
"We played some good patches of footy and overall it was good to grab the four points."
The Demons' best patch of footy was in the third quarter where they added 7.4 to 2.1 and broke the game open.
"In the third quarter we didn't over use the ball and we took our time,'' Dennis said.
"In the first half we tried to force the issue going forward."
Dennis said midfielder Sam Maher was outstanding for the Demons.
17-year-old speedster Liam Stephens had a big impact on the game and winger Jacob Hinds impressed.
The Superoos were once again competitive for large parts of the match, but one bad quarter cost them the chance of a breakthrough victory.
Daniel Walters, Zac Morrison and skipper Luke Lougoon were best for Mitiamo.
"The boys fought really hard,'' Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"Calivil was able to get that run on in the third quarter which proved the difference in the end of the day."
The Superoos are winless this season, but Varcoe said the vibe around the club remains strong.
"We're staying positive and having fun off the field,'' Varcoe said.
"We're a tight group, we're committed and we've had a lot of development in our young list.
"We've seen continual improvement from a lot of our players and that bodes well for the future.
"Unfortunately, you have runs in footy where you have injuries and this year has been our year where we've had a decent amount of those.
"The positive is those injuries have opened the door for other players to get an opportunity at senior level and everyone that has stepped up has shown something which is exciting for our future."
The Demons face Marong and BL-Serpentine in their next two games - likely two defeats - leaving their round 16 and 17 games against Inglewood and Newbridge to determine their finals fortune.
"We've got to get past Inglewood in a couple of weeks,'' Dennis said of Calivil United's finals chances.
"If we can beat Inglewood then it could come down to the game against Newbridge (round 17). The good thing is we still have our own destiny. If we lose to Inglewood then we can only blame ourselves."
