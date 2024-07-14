Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Unheralded Hawks instrumental in statement thrashing of Strathfieldsaye

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 14 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk get around Thomas Bennett after he nails a last quarter goal against Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk get around Thomas Bennett after he nails a last quarter goal against Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson made it no secret in the leadup that his sides round 12 clash with Strathfieldsaye was their biggest game of the BFNL season so far.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.