Unheralded Hawks instrumental in statement thrashing of Strathfieldsaye

Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson made it no secret in the leadup that his sides round 12 clash with Strathfieldsaye was their biggest game of the BFNL season so far.
The Hawks had been treading water in 2024 until Saturday, sitting comfortably in the top five but having rarely seriously challenged teams ahead of them.
But the perceived gap in premiership credentials between Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk (plus Golden Square) was put to rest as the Hawks romped to a 16.15 (111) to 6.15 (51) pumping that few saw coming.
It couldn't have been a more pleasing day for Matheson.
His side responded to not just the pre-game challenge but also being 21 points down at quarter-time without registering a goal.
While their top-liners were all consistent, it was some unheralded Hawks who played a major role in the victory.
Bailey Ilsley was immense with five goals, Blake McGregor played arguably his best game of senior footy yet, and Thomas Bennett was excellent against his old side.
When it was put to him that these lesser-known names were instrumental in the win, Matheson couldn't have agreed more.
"We said the exact same comments in the rooms after the game that it was those sort of boys like McGregor and Bennett who made the difference," Matheson said.
"You can chuck Bailey Ilsley into that conversation as well.
"It was undoubtedly the best I've seen Bailey play this year.
"He's put in great effort on the track for a sustained period, but I think he's growing as an individual now and realising what he's capable of.
"It was a luxury to have Brayden Frost come back into the side, which allowed us to throw Bailey forward and kick five."
Frost was among a host of the Hawks best 22 who returned on Saturday.
Midfielder Ben Thompson played his first game since round seven, Kallan Geary round five, Pala Kuma round four and Jack O'Shannessy - who came agonisingly close to taking mark of the year in the opening term - returned from Pioneers duties.
Having also not played since June 22, there was a fear that the Hawks would be underdone.
Those fears rang true in the opening term, as the Storm controlled the contest, with the Hawks unable to penetrate through a well-set-up defence led by Cooper Jones.
"I was pretty worried at quarter time," Matheson said.
"We were underdone, having not played for three weeks and others six to eight, which showed early.
"Because we hadn't played as a group in so long, our structure fell away a bit, but we rectified it and got back into the groove after quarter time."
The stoppage numbers were even in the first quarter, but the game turned when the Hawks took control around the coalface early in the second.
It was visible to the eye from the second stanza onwards that the Hawks simply wanted it more and were far more willing to put their head over the footy.
The Storm's 20-point lead was quickly eroded as Ilsley was awarded a ruck infringement free straight in front, O'Shannessy roved expertly, and Thompson launched from long range for three quick majors.
Then, the goal of the day.
A throw-in on the Hawks half-forward line was plucked out of the ruck from Ilsley, who put it on the boot and nailed a torp from 60-out that sailed through the big sticks.
The Hawks' ball movement was far more composed during this period, and if not for poor finishing, they would have led by more than 19 points at the main break.
Cameron McGlashan was excellent from centre clearance, and the Hawks first two goals after the main break started with him bursting through the centre square.
Two late Storm goals from turnover finished by Lachlan Gill and Abe Sheahan brought the margin back to 26 points at three-quarter-time.
The Hawks were dangerous from forward 50 stoppages all afternoon, and an O'Shannessy snap from a throw-in early in the last was the required nerve settler.
Charlie Langford was immense down back in the first ten minutes of the final term snaring three intercept marks.
He and Dylan Hanley did an excellent job on in-form Storm talls James Schischka and Caleb Ernst, keeping them to two goals combined.
"We back Charlie (Langford) in every week and he's very highly regarded at our club," Matheson said.
"Dylan was good too, and after not playing the first seven weeks, he showed what he's capable of today."
The last 20 minutes were party time for the Hawks, with McGregor cashing in with two majors before setting up another.
Matheson said it was a season shaping four points.
"I told the boys pre-game it's a clean slate after a couple of weeks off, so we're really hopeful we can put in those sort of displays most weeks from here on."
EAGLEHAWK: 0.3, 6.9, 10.12, 16.15 (111)
STRATHFIELDSAYE: 3.6, 3.8, 6.10, 6.15 (51)
BEST: Eaglehawk: Bailey Ilsley, Charlie Langford, Joel Mullen, Billy Evans, Blake McGregor, Thomas Bennett ; Strathfieldsaye: Zach Charles, Charles Dole, Bode Stevens, Ethan Featherby, Timothy Hosking, Shannon Geary
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.