Maine's bid for breakthrough finals berth takes huge dive at hands of Dogs

CASTLEMAINE'S bid for a breakthrough BFNL finals berth has become a hell of a lot harder after copping a hiding from long-time nemesis Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday.
It was billed as the biggest game in years for Castlemaine given what was in the offering for the Magpies - the chance to potentially climb into the top five, further build their credibility and rid themselves of one of the competition's longest streaks of dominance by one side over another.
But as Golden Square has done so often to Castlemaine for the best part of 20 years, the Bulldogs handed the Magpies a football lesson as a game that had promised plenty in the build-up never lived up to its billing as the reigning premiers blew the visitors away from the outset.
While it wasn't quite the 10-goal to nil first quarter that the Bulldogs inflicted upon Castlemaine when the Magpies previously ventured to Wade Street in August last year, it was another scintillating start by Golden Square.
The Bulldogs - wearing black arm bands in honour of Rod Fyffe - had four goals on the board inside the opening 11 minutes and by quarter-time led by 43 points, 7.3 to 0.2.
By the final siren the margin was 71 points as Golden Square won 18.12 (120) to 6.13 (49) - the Bulldogs' 36th victory in a row against the Magpies in a streak that started in 2006.
In terms of what the result means for the finals race, at 2.20pm Saturday Castlemaine had been just one game and five per cent behind the fifth-placed Golden Square, and also one game behind fourth-placed Eaglehawk.
By 5pm though the Magpies had drifted two games behind both the Bulldogs and Hawks - who thrashed Strathfieldsaye by 60 points - and in a double blow their percentage dipped from 113.5 to 103.7, while Golden Square's increased from 118.5 to 127.3 and Eaglehawk's grew from 141.5 to 148.0.
While it was a missed opportunity for a clearly outclassed Castlemaine, it was a clinical outing from the Bulldogs, who delivered a mature performance to shut the door on the Magpies early.
"It was obviously touted as a big game for both clubs based on ladder positions and particularly how competitive a game it was when we played earlier in the year," Golden Square coach Brad Eaton said.
"We played some of our best footy for the year today and it was good to get a bit more reward for effort forward of the footy.
"We've spoken about having our players play their role and today was one of those days where you can look across all 22 magnets and say everybody did that.
"We probably hadn't had that before today, but today we had 22 players who contributed when it was their time to go.
"It was good to see us score a bit more efficiently and freely, which is another piece of the puzzle for us."
The Bulldogs hit the contest with a fierce intensity in the first quarter that the Magpies were unable to match.
Golden Square combined clearance dominance with a quality ball movement and pressure and took its opportunities in front of goal in the first term.
The Bulldogs never looked back after forward Tayner Rayner kicked the opening goal one minute in when he crumbed a pack in the goalsquare.
After a lean previous two rounds Golden Square co-captain Jayden Burke was quick to make his mark on the contest.
Rayner's crumbling goal came after a long kick from Burke just landed short in the goalsquare, while Burke kicked the Bulldogs' second goal a minute later.
By quarter-time Burke had four shots at goal for one goal, one behind, one that just landed short and a kick that sailed wide out on the full.
Also by quarter-time six Golden Square players had already registered goals - Rayner, Burke, Jack Sampson, Tom Strauch, Jack Stewart (two) and Jordan Rosengren.
Castlemaine wouldn't kick its first goal until the 25-minute mark of the second quarter when John Watson converted a 35m set-shot from the swimming pool flank.
It was the only goal the Magpies kicked for the first half as the Bulldogs went into the main break 58 points in front, 11.5 to 1.7.
Given the expectation of significant improvement this season - and the Magpies are the most competitive they have been since 2016 - the Castlemaine faithful would have been hoping that such lopsided scorelines as what half-time read was behind their side in 2024.
And up until Saturday such ugly half-time scorelines had been, with the Magpies having either won or at least still been in matches at three quarter-time in every game they had played previously.
But for the first time this season they were never in the contest, and while they were far more competitive in the second half when they kicked five goals to Square's seven, when the chance was there to make a statement early they didn't fire a shot and ultimately, their finals drought that dates back to their last appearance in 2005 now looks like lingering for another frustrating year.
"It just wasn't our day today and we didn't help ourselves at all," Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley said.
"They came out firing from the get-go and we were passengers, unfortunately... I'm very disappointed in today.
"That was our worst performance of the year in a game where we needed it to be one of our better ones. But we've just got to pick our socks up and go again next week."
Square's lively forward Stewart continued his stellar form with five goals to now have 31 for the season - including three hauls of five or more in his past five games - while Ricky Monti showed his class both through the midfield and inside 50 where he kicked three goals.
Monti's first goal kicked in the second term was a ripper when he faked a handball, navigated his way through traffic and slotted on the run from 40m.
Golden Square welcomed back midfielder Terry Reeves for his first senior game back from an ACL suffered in June last year.
On a disappointing day for Castlemaine, which had so much to play for, among its best players and goalkickers was Zavier Murley playing against the team he won a premiership with last year.
Murley lined up on the wing on his premiership team-mate of last year, Brodie James.
Golden Square 7.3 11.5 13.9 18.12 (120)
Castlemaine 0.2 1.7 4.10 6.13 (49)
GOALS: Golden Square: J.Stewart 5, R.Monti 3, J.Rosengren 2, J.Burke 2, T.Rayner 2, B.James 1, T.Strauch 1, J.Sampson 1, L.Humphrey 1; Castlemaine: B.McConachy 1, B.Moran 1, A.Rixon 1, J.Chester 1, J.Watson 1, M.Hartley 1
BEST: Golden Square: J.Stewart, R.Monti, K.Daniels, J.Sampson, J.Rosengren, J.Burke; Castlemaine: Z.Murley, D.Semmens, M.Hartley, C.McConachy, W.Moran, A.Rixon
