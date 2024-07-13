Perfect ten from young star Luxmoore as Bulldogs build percentage

Young forward Harry Luxmoore kicked a career-high ten goals as Gisborne notched up its ninth win in a row.
The Bulldogs were too strong for an improved Maryborough, triumphing 26.13 (169) to 8.3 (51).
With the Magpies putting significant focus into Pat McKenna, including double-teaming him, Luxmoore found space and took his 2024 goal tally to 27 - the eighth best in the competition and only behind McKenna's 34 for the Bulldogs.
His coach, Rob Waters, says it was a great bounce-back performance by the kid after a quieter afternoon against Sandhurst a fortnight ago despite kicking two.
"Harry was disappointed with his game against Sandhurst, so he trained really hard in the past two weeks and got his reward on the scoreboard," Waters said.
"We reckon one of the best defenders in the BFNL is Kya Lanfranchi, and he started on Harry before moving to Pat (McKenna).
"When opposition put focus into Pat as they usually do, it frees up someone else, and today was Harry's turn to get his lick of the ice cream."
Luxmoore was one of two Bulldogs standouts alongside the returning Braidon Blake.
It was the ruckman's first game back since being put into concussion protocols during the Bulldogs round nine match versus Kangaroo Flat almost a month ago.
But Blake didn't miss a beat, said Waters.
"It was awesome to welcome back Braidon today, and he was outstanding," Waters said.
"He was dominant, but full credit to Maryborough as they were excellent in the midfield after quarter time."
The first and second terms were poles apart.
The Bulldogs stormed out to a 45-point lead by the opening change in a 13-goal stanza before the Magpies applied the clamps, only allowing their fancied opponents two goals in the second.
In their most productive half of footy since round two, the Magpies managed five majors after the main break but gave up 14 at the other end.
While it wasn't a win worth style points, Waters was merely pleased to come away with the chocolates.
"We did what we had to," Waters said.
"I thought the first term we played some very good footy, and then they slowed the game down after that.
"It was a bit ugly in the second and third terms, and I have to give plaudits to Maryborough as they worked really hard and had a red hot crack led by their inside midfielders.
"We rested a few, including Jack Scanlon and Zac Denahy, so there were a few different names on the team sheet, which is good for our depth."
Seventeen-year-old Jacob Floreani kicked three goals on debut.
The Bulldogs welcome South Bendigo to Gardiner Reserve next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.